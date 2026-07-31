NH Collection Innsbruck: 120 Rooms, 2029

Minor Hotels has signed an agreement to bring the NH Collection brand to Innsbruck, Austria, with the NH Collection Innsbruck Grand Hotel Europa. The deal covers a historic property built in 1869, located opposite the city’s central train station. The hotel will undergo a full renovation and is scheduled to open in 2029 with approximately 120 rooms.

The agreement was signed with Dr Ernst Hutterer, owner of the property. International real estate advisory firm Christie & Co supported the operator search process that led to the deal.

Property History and Location

The Grand Hotel Europa opened in 1869 as Innsbruck’s first luxury hotel. It became a meeting place for aristocrats, business leaders, artists, and international travelers. In 1883, the hotel added the Barocksaal, or Baroque Salon, which has hosted receptions, balls, and social gatherings since.

The property has welcomed guests including Queen Elizabeth II, Albert II of Monaco, and The Rolling Stones. It sits within walking distance of the Golden Roof, Maria-Theresien-Straße, the Imperial Hofburg, the Court Church, the Stadtturm, the Hofgarten, and Congress Innsbruck. The location places the hotel close to Innsbruck’s cultural, tourist, and business attractions, with the Tyrolean Alps surrounding the city center.

Innsbruck © Xantana | Minor International

Renovation Scope and Planned Facilities

The renovation will increase the number of guestrooms, add further floors to the building, and introduce a rooftop bar. Minor Hotels is positioning the property to serve both hotel guests and local residents once work is complete. The plan includes a restaurant and bar with external access, so non-guests can use these spaces directly.

Planned amenities include a wellness area and indoor and outdoor swimming pools. The property will also include dedicated spaces for meetings and events. The Baroque Hall will be revived as a venue for celebrations, events, and social gatherings, restoring one of its original functions from the 1880s.

Minor Hotels expects the property to reclaim a position among Innsbruck’s flagship hotels after the renovation. The plan combines the building’s historic character with the operating standards of the NH Collection brand.

Austria Expansion and Company Statement

Minor Hotels currently operates eight hotels in Vienna, Salzburg, and Graz. The Innsbruck signing extends the company’s presence into a fourth Austrian city, which Minor Hotels identifies as one of the country’s most important destinations.

Gonzalo Aguilar, CEO of Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, said, “This signing reflects our strategy of growing with distinctive assets in key urban destinations across Europe. NH Collection is a brand particularly well suited to iconic hotels such as this one, where heritage, location, and quality of experience come together in a compelling way. We see strong potential in this project and in its ability to create long-term value for our partners, guests, and the destination.”

NH Collection Hotels & Resorts operates more than 100 properties across Europe and the Americas, with a growing footprint in Asia, the Middle East, and the Indian Ocean. Minor Hotels is a global hospitality group with more than 640 hotels, resorts, and branded residences in operation and under development across 66 countries.