Hyatt Signs Second Hotel in Zimbabwe

Hyatt Hotels has signed to open a hotel in Victoria Falls under its Grand Hyatt brand, becoming the group’s second hotel in Zimbabwe.

Hyatt will be rebranding The Kingdom Hotel, which has been closed since 2023, and was more recently acquired by Dubai-based investment group, ASB Hospitality. ASB already collaborates with Hyatt, having purchased the group’s first hotel in the country, the Meikles Hotel in Harare. ASB is an affiliate of Albwardy Investments, and Hyatt has signed a management agreement to take on the hotel.

Revival of a Local Landmark

Prior to opening as the Grand Hyatt, the property will undergo a major refurbishment, which will see the room count reduced to 245 rooms, from the previous tally of 294. The hotel was originally opened in 1966, and was substantially redeveloped in 1999, and over the years has welcomed thousands of guests looking to visit the famous Victoria Falls waterfall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The hotel is just a five minute walk from the Victoria Falls rainforest.

This signing marks a significant milestone in Hyatt’s continued expansion across Africa,” commented Hyatt regional vice president Ludwig Bouldoukian. “It reinforces our commitment on growing our brand presence in the region and providing World of Hyatt members more travel choices in inspiring destinations.”

Victoria Falls is a serious investment hotspot for hotel development, acknowledging the destination’s strong international appeal. IHG is preparing to open two hotels there, the House of Chinhara, which will join its Vignette Collection, and also Six Senses Victoria Falls. This latter hotel will open in late 2027, offering guests the unique experience of a stay in tree level lodges.

Alongside the luxury projects in the region, there are also growing four star choices. Accor is developing Novotel Victoria Falls, which will open in early 2028 in the Eagle Heights precinct, the group’s first Zimbabwe hotel. Also in the works is Park Inn by Radisson Resort Victoria Falls, another four star choice that will open in early 2029, with 150 guest rooms.

The Zimbabwe hotel joins Hyatt’s African pipeline, which already has three properties scheduled to open during the rest of 2026. These include the Hyatt Regency Lagos Ikeja, a five star, 142 room property preparing to launch in Nigeria. Another hotel for the same brand is due to launch in Zambia, following the refurbishment of the Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka. With 170 rooms to fill, Hyatt Regency Lusaka The Pamodzi will open in autumn 2026.

Expanding Across the Continent

The brand’s third African opening of the year will be in Morocco, close to the continent’s northwestern coast. The 122 room Hyatt Regency Mazagan will be located in El Jadida, not far from Casablanca.

Into 2027, and the new build Hyatt Regency Abuja will be opening later in the year, adding 145 rooms to Hyatt’s inventory in Nigeria. A further Hyatt Regency will also be opening on the island of Sal, part of Cape Verde, offering guests 150 rooms and proximity to beautiful beaches, and the restful pace of island life.