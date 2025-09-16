Multiple TTM Awards for Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels announced that three of its resorts in the Maldives have been recognized at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2025. The global hospitality group that manages nine Maldivian properties received wins across key categories, highlighting its diverse offerings for families, beachgoers, and diving enthusiasts.

Award-winning resorts

Best Family Resort: Niyama Private Islands Maldives

Niyama was honored for its blend of luxury and family-friendly amenities. The resort features one of the country’s most comprehensive kids’ clubs, including a playground, splash park, and dedicated activities such as snorkeling safaris, cooking classes, surf lessons, and movie nights under the stars. Its range of villas and pavilions, including the newly renovated Deluxe Family Beach Pool Villa, offers spacious accommodations tailored to family needs.

Family Beach Pool Villa at Niyama Private Islands Maldives © Minor International

Best Beach Resort: Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort

Situated in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Avani+ Fares received recognition for its natural setting of white sand beaches, turquoise lagoons, and coconut groves. Since opening in 2023, the resort has combined modern design with relaxed island living. With villa options such as Beach Pool Villas and Two-Bedroom Beach Pool Villas, the property emphasizes direct beachfront access and a laid-back guest experience.

Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort © Minor International

Best Dive Resort: NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort

NH Collection Havodda secured its award thanks to its renowned house reef and proximity to rich dive sites in Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll. Guests encounter a wide variety of marine life, including reef sharks, sea turtles, and rays. The resort also offers diving excursions with PADI-certified instructors for all skill levels.

NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort © Minor International

Additional recognition across categories

In addition to its three category wins, Minor Hotels’ portfolio stood out across multiple nominations at the TTM Awards 2025, earning a total of 12 finalist positions across the program’s 28 categories. Properties were recognized for their strengths in family travel, culinary innovation, scenic beauty, and adventure. Notable highlights include:

Avani+ Fares and NH Collection Havodda shortlisted for Best Beach Resort

Niyama, Avani+ Fares, and NH Maldives Kuda Rah in contention for Best Family Resort

NH Maldives Kuda Rah recognized as a finalist for Best Boutique Resort and Best Dive Resort

and Niyama nominated for Best Culinary Resort and Best Surf Resort

and NH Collection Havodda shortlisted as Most Picturesque Resort

Together, these nominations highlight the group’s strong presence across the Maldives and its ability to appeal to varied guest interests, from gastronomy and surfing to boutique luxury.

The TTM Awards are among the Maldives’ most respected hospitality recognitions, with winners determined by a combination of guest and travel partner votes. By securing category wins and multiple finalist positions, Minor Hotels has reinforced its reputation for delivering diverse, high-quality guest experiences.