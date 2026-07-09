Movenpick Expands Across the Globe

Accor’s Movenpick brand is continuing to grow around the world, with a string of recent openings seeing the brand pop up in several new country markets.

The Movenpick brand dates from 1948, when it was established by Swiss restaurateur Ueli Prager. And to this day, food and drink remain core to the brand’s offering at all its hotels, while the brand has continued with a welcoming ethos, open to all, whether travelling on business, or taking the family on a leisure trip. French group Accor acquired the Movenpick business in 2018, and has since taken it to new heights.

Plentiful Opportunities to Grow

Today, there are more than 140 hotels across 40 country markets, a spread that leaves plenty of blank spaces on the map for more Movenpick hotels to open. As well as growing its hotel portfolio, the brand is also moving into the increasingly popular branded residence space, with new developments featuring a combination of hotel and residences, on the same site.

In Islamabad, work is under way on Movenpick Hotel & Residences Capital Smart City, with a 361 room hotel that will be the group’s second site in the city. The property will have a mix of hotel accommodation and serviced apartments, and is due to open in 2028. And in Oman, Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Bausher Muscat will again feature a flexible accommodation mix across 250 rooms and suites.

Additions to the portfolio in the last few months include the Movenpick Hotel & Residences Teuta Kotor Bay, the brand’s first property in Montenegro. Located in the historic destination of Risan, its 151 rooms offer views across the Bay of Kotor, with facilities including a sauna and infinity pool.

Along the Adriatic coast, the brand is preparing to open a second hotel in Croatia. Movenpick Hotel & Residences Kvarner Bay will feature the largest wellness facility at any hotel in the country, with 198 guest rooms.

Another recent opening, Movenpick Yerevan, celebrates another launch into a new country. The 126 room hotel is a first for Armenia, located in the country’s capital. And in Uzbekistan, Movenpick Tashkent Old City has just opened. The hotel has 120 rooms and again features the Movenpick hallmarks of a major wellness centre and spa, with indoor pool and saunas.

Arriving Soon in the UK

The brand is also planning its first hotel in the UK market, opening in late 2027. Movenpick Hampshire – Old Thorns will open following the substantial renovation of an existing hotel, set in 300 acres of countryside, around an hour from London. The new resort will have 194 rooms, and features a championship golf course and conferencing facilities. It will also have a ballroom, with a capacity for 500 guests at major events.

In Singapore, work is under way to deliver the largest Movenpick hotel in Asia. The conversion of an existing property, it will have 808 rooms, as well as a small number of additional longer stay suites, designed for longer stay guests, under the sub brand Movenpick Living.