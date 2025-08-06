Minor launches Avani Singapore project

Minor Hotels, a global hospitality group with over 640 properties in 57 countries, has broken ground on its first Avani hotel in Singapore. Located at 24 Peck Seah Street in the lively Tanjong Pagar district, the 14-storey lifestyle hotel is set to open in Q2 2027.

Developed in partnership with Singapore’s Kajima Development and Abu Dhabi-based Al Wathba Investment, the project reflects strong international confidence in Singapore’s tourism sector.

Upcoming highlights

Located in the heart of Tanjong Pagar, the upcoming 200-key Avani Singapore will offer an elevated urban escape blending the heritage of Singapore’s historic shophouse precinct with Avani’s signature contemporary style. Facilities will include a pool deck, AvaniFit gym, vibrant dining concepts and a pedestrian link between Peck Seah and Tras Street.

Avani Singapore Bedroom Rendering © Minor International

The property’s location, less than 200 meters (656 feet) from the Tanjong Pagar MRT Station and 350 meters (1,148 feet) from Maxwell MRT Station, will provide direct access to the Downtown Core, Marina Bay and other key districts for both local and international visitors.

Groundbreaking ceremony kicks off construction

The groundbreaking ceremony welcomed over 50 guests and was led by senior executives and project partners, including William E. Heinecke, Chairman and Founder of Minor International, and key representatives from Minor Hotels, Al Wathba Investment, Kajima Development, and other collaborators. Guests of honor included the Ambassadors of Japan and Thailand to Singapore.

Mr. Heinecke opened the event with remarks on the strategic importance of the project for Avani’s global growth, followed by a project overview and a ceremonial soil turning to mark the official start of construction. He said, “Today’s groundbreaking is a proud moment for Minor Hotels as we introduce the Avani brand to Singapore. With our trusted partners Kajima and Al Wathba, we are bringing to life a project that not only reflects our shared commitment to innovation and excellence but also celebrates the city’s unique blend of culture and modernity.”

The groundbreaking marks a key step for Minor Hotels as they introduce Avani to Singapore, signaling confidence in the city’s tourism growth and the start of an exciting new chapter.