Minor Hotels to Manage Shurooq’s Sharjah Collection in UAE

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, known as Shurooq, has appointed Minor Hotels to manage and operate Sharjah Collection, a portfolio of seven nature-led and heritage-inspired properties across Sharjah, UAE. The agreement was signed during an official ceremony in Sharjah. Minor Hotels will bring its global hospitality expertise, commercial capabilities and international distribution network to the collection.

The seven boutique properties will join Minor Hotels’ upper-upscale and luxury portfolio following a program of investment and enhancement. Shurooq said the partnership forms part of its wider strategy to strengthen Sharjah’s tourism sector and attract new international visitor segments.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq, His Excellency Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, and Amir Golbarg, Chief Operating Officer of Minor Hotels Middle East & Africa. William Heinecke, Founder and Chairman of Minor International, also attended.

Portfolio and Management Scope

Sharjah Collection includes seven properties located across the emirate’s coastal, desert, mountain, and heritage landscapes. The properties are Al Badayer Retreat, Al Faya Retreat, Kingfisher Retreat, Moon Retreat, Najd Al Meqsar, Al Rayaheen Retreat, and Nomad. Shurooq describes the portfolio as offering immersive hospitality experiences rooted in nature, culture, and sustainability.

Al Faya Retreat by Sharjah Collection © Minor International

“This partnership marks an important step in strengthening the operational performance and international reach of Sharjah Collection. Minor Hotels brings proven hospitality expertise, global systems, and international distribution capabilities, allowing us to further enhance the guest experience while continuing to focus on developing destinations that create long-term value for Sharjah’s tourism sector,” commented H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq

Strategic Context

Shurooq positions the agreement within its broader effort to enhance destination competitiveness and reinforce Sharjah’s position as a destination for sustainable, experience-led tourism. Minor International Founder and Chairman William Heinecke said the deal reflects the company’s confidence in the long-term potential of the UAE and its commitment to growing its presence in the Middle East.

Minor Hotels is a global hospitality company with more than 640 hotels, resorts, and branded residences in operation and committed development across 66 countries.