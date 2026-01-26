Minor Hotels Sets 2026 Growth Focus

Minor Hotels is setting a focused course for 2026, building on record development momentum while sharpening where and how it grows. After signing 40 new hotel contracts and master agreements in 2025—its highest annual total to date—the group expects a further 25 signings in the first quarter of 2026, pointing to continued owner demand and another strong year ahead.

With more than 640 properties worldwide and its strongest pipeline to date, 2026 marks a shift toward more targeted, capital-efficient expansion. Growth will be supported by an increasingly asset-light mix, four new hotel brands, and a strengthened global hotel platform under the Minor Hotels master brand.

“The pace of recent signings reflects strong owner confidence in our brands and platform,” said Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International, the parent company of Minor Hotels. He noted that a higher mix of hotel management agreements and franchising allows the group to scale with discipline while maintaining close alignment with performance and brand standards.

Focused Growth in Priority Markets

In 2026, Minor Hotels will concentrate investment in markets with the strongest long-term demand signals. Of the expected Q1 signings, more than 60% will be in the Middle East and Asia, helping balance a portfolio that currently skews toward Europe.

North America is set to see multiple brand debuts, including projects in New York and Miami, as well as in the Caribbean. Luxury expansion will also continue in Australia, where Minor already operates more than 60 properties. In Europe, growth will extend beyond city hotels toward resort destinations across the Mediterranean, while London remains a priority through The Wolseley Hospitality Group.

Asia will see continued pipeline growth, with Japan and India both key focus markets. Expansion is also planned across North Africa, including Egypt and Morocco, supported by existing brand strength and European demand patterns.

Asset-Light Expansion and New Brands

Franchising will play a central role in Minor Hotels’ next phase of growth. Following investments in systems and owner support, 87% of extended pipeline opportunities are now asset light, up from 70% last year. Mature markets such as Europe and the US will be central to this approach, alongside Africa.

New brands will also come to market in 2026. Collection brands Minor Reserve Collection and Colbert Collection are designed for conversion opportunities, while The Wolseley Hotels will remain a tightly curated luxury offering. At the Select end, iStay Hotels is expected to support franchise-led growth.

Branded residences remain a key pillar, accounting for around 20% of the hotel pipeline, with the first standalone branded residence project planned for 2026. Growth will be supported by a proposed hotel REIT listing by Minor International in mid-2026, aimed at recycling capital while retaining long-term operating relationships.