Minor Hotels introduces four new brands

Minor Hotels has announced the strategic expansion of its brand portfolio with the addition of four new hotel brands, including the group’s first soft brands. The newly launched brands will support Minor Hotels’ continued growth by enabling it to expand into new markets and provide distinctive hospitality offerings in the luxury, premium, and select segments.

A look into the new brands

The Wolseley Hotels | Inspired by the iconic Piccadilly restaurant, The Wolseley Hotels blend British elegance with European flair and global style. Each hotel offers refined rituals, bespoke experiences, and genuine hospitality, all set in thoughtfully designed, cosmopolitan spaces.

Minor Reserve Collection | Minor Reserve Collection is a luxury soft brand for travelers seeking unique, distinctive stays. Each property is rare and offers singular experiences, blending innovative and classic hospitality for a personalized journey.

Colbert Collection | Colbert Collection is a premium soft brand featuring independent hotels for guests passionate about culinary excellence and social connection. Each property offers unique experiences, from insider tours to memorable dining and social gatherings.

iStay Hotels | iStay, a select segment brand, provides fun, affordable, and hassle-free stays. Guests enjoy budget-friendly comfort, seamless service, restful sleep, and modern technology in some of the world's most popular cities.

Minor Hotels is in active discussions regarding development opportunities for each new brand, with the first property announcements expected in the coming months.

These brands join Minor Hotels’ existing portfolio: Anantara, Elewana Collection, Tivoli, NH Collection, Avani, nhow, NH, and Oaks.

Strategic brand expansion

Ian Di Tullio, Chief Commercial Officer of Minor Hotels, said, “We have meticulously crafted each new brand to capture specific opportunities in the market, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of modern travelers and owners alike. By expanding our brand offering to address new segments, we are empowering our partners, delighting our guests, and accelerating our global growth strategy. These additional brands are instrumental in helping us reach our growth target of 850 properties by the end of 2027.”

Minor Hotels’ brand expansion follows the March 2025 launch of its masterbrand and unified Minor DISCOVERY loyalty program. Backed by major digital investments, the new platform strengthens the group’s ability to introduce brands, boost owner value, and offer seamless guest experiences worldwide.