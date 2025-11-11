Melia expands in Bahrain and Patagonia

Melia Hotels continues to expand its global reach, with new hotels recently signed in the Middle East and South America.

The additions position the Spanish hotelier for growth using a more asset-light approach than that used in the past. This allows the business to scale faster, with less reliance on funding and developing its own properties. While a big name in Spain, and with strong coverage in Europe, Melia also has a strong presence in central and South America.

Broadening the international portfolio

In common with many other hotel groups, Melia is also taking advantage of opportunities in parts of the globe with a strong emphasis on growing tourism. It has just signed its first property in Bahrain, for example, expanding its presence in the Middle East.

The new hotel will be a Melia Hotels & Resorts project on Amwaj Island, Bahrain. The beachfront development will feature 256 keys in total, broken down into 150 hotel rooms, and 106 branded residences that the hotel’s operations team will also support and manage.

The complex will feature five swimming pools, a wellness centre, gardens and a beach club. Not just a leisure destination, it will also feature meeting and events space to suit the needs of business guests and corporate bookings. Local partner Infracorp will deliver the property, expected to open in 2027.

The Melia hotel will fit into Bahrain’s improving tourism infrastructure. The region has spent the last few years addressing this market, and in 2026 expects to welcome 14 million visitors.

“Bahrain represents a unique opportunity to boost our presence in the Middle East,” said Melia CEO Gabriel Escarrer. “Its growing influence as a source market, along with the development of high-value destinations, makes it a strategic hub for our brands.”

In Argentina, Melia has signed to open a new luxury Melia Collection hotel in Bariloche, one of the destinations for visitors to Patagonia. The Meliá Collection Terrazas del Gutiérrez will feature a lakeside setting, with a backdrop of mountains, located in Nahuel Huapi National Park.

The hotel will feature 99 rooms, and will be constructed with 48 branded residences alongside, acknowledging growing demand for branded homes in this part of the globe. There will be restaurants, a spa and meeting and event space within the design.

Expanding in Argentina

The hotel will add to Melia’s growing Argentine presence. Already the group has 11 hotels open or in the pipeline, In the last year, the company opened Hotel Casa Lucia in Buenos Aires, also part of the Melia Collection. And signed projects include Gran Meliá Iguazú, and Gran Meliá Ushuaia, due to open in 2028.

Elsewhere, Melia has recently committed to a branded residence project in Florida. Meliá Miami Brickell will be developed in partnership with Urban Network Capital Group, delivering 110 residences with all the support services normally expected from a hotel.