Melia Builds Presence in Costa del Sol

Melia Hotels International has returned to its roots with a major addition to its Spanish portfolio.

The group is to partner with Grupo Peñarroya, owners of the Holiday World Resort in Benalmádena, on Spain’s Costa del Sol. The long established complex will see its four key accommodation elements switching to share Melia branding, opening up opportunities for more international guest reservations. In total, the properties add up to 684 rooms, within a complex that provides an extensive resort experience for leisure stays.

A Cluster of Family Friendly Destinations

Three four star hotels, Holiday World Polynesia, Holiday World Riwo, and Holiday World Village, each have their own distinct guest offering. The Polynesia property draws its inspiration from the Polynesian islands, with 328 rooms, six restaurants and family friendly leisure facilities including a bowling alley and mini golf. Also family oriented is the Riwo, a 148 room property with outdoor auditorium, pool and solarium. Finally, the 260 room Holiday World Village includes a beach club with no less than nine outdoor pools, plus the choice of six pub and restaurant venues through the complex.

A fourth element is the Casamaia apartments, with 28 premium units of varying sizes, in a block with its own spa and leisure pools. The units are designed for exclusivity, and for families travelling and staying together.

All of the properties will be listed from March 2026 under the Affiliated by Melia brand, benefitting from Melia’s powerful distribution platform, and joining the group’s loyalty programme. The additions mean Melia now has 22 hotels operating or in development across the province of Malaga, strengthening its position in a key Spanish tourism destination.

Elsewhere in the region, Melia has just opened the ME Malaga, a 128 room luxury hotel in the centre of Malaga town. Through 2026, the group will open Melia Collection Cadiz, where historic houses in the city centre are being converted to a 40 room hotel. On the island of Mallorca, the Hotel Golf Santa Ponsa is being refurbished ahead of a rebrand to the Melia Collection, with a relaunch planned in autumn 2026.

A Strong Spanish Pipeline

And in Madrid, a 175 room hotel is undergoing a refit, preparing it to join the ZEL brand later in 2026. Developed in partnership with tennis legend Rafael Nadal, the brand is expanding across not just Spain, but further afield with ZEL Punta Cana.

Also planned during 2026 will be the arrival on the market of Melia Begur, on the country’s eastern coast. The Etuu Begur Hotel will be refurbished to create a luxury retreat with 65 rooms. And for those who love a sea view, Gran Melia Don Pepe is being extended and upgraded, providing a luxury retreat in the centre of Marbella. Further west along the coast, the 134 room Bahia Estepona is joining the Melia Collection, following a refurbishment of the four star property.