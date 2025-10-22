McMenamins plans hotel at former Taft Home

McMenamins has secured a city building permit to transform the former Taft Home in downtown Portland into a hotel. The property, located at 1321 SW Washington St., will see the second through fourth floors converted into approximately 60 hotel rooms, with plans to include a coffee bar on the fourth floor.

The Taft Home, previously a multifamily residence for low-income seniors, closed in 2021. McMenamins acquired the more than 100-year-old building in June 2024 for $1.5 million. The company has not disclosed details regarding the future use of the ground floor or set a timeline for construction.

Portland-based McMenamins is known for restoring and repurposing historic buildings throughout Oregon and Washington. The company operates about 60 properties that commonly feature combinations of hotel rooms, restaurants, bars, and live entertainment venues.

Location near Crystal Hotel and Crystal Ballroom

The new hotel will be situated near McMenamins’ Crystal Hotel and Crystal Ballroom—two other historic properties the company previously redeveloped. The Crystal Ballroom regularly hosts live music and entertainment, often drawing overnight guests to the nearby Crystal Hotel. Both sites include restaurants and bars that are open to the public.

McMenamins’ projects are known for their distinctive, whimsical interiors featuring hand-painted murals and original artwork. The company also produces its own line of beer, wine, spirits, and food products, which are served across its locations.

The latest in a series of conversions

This marks the company’s first new hotel project since the 2019 conversion of a former Elks Lodge in Tacoma, Washington. That property was similarly renovated to include lodging and dining options.

Ankrom Moisan is serving as the architect for the Portland project. Pacific Crest Construction is the general contractor.