Marriott Enters Laos and Cambodia

Marriott International has signed an agreement with KS Hotels to bring The Luxury Collection to Cambodia and Laos by converting two boutique hotels: La Résidence Angkor in Siem Reap and La Résidence Phou Vao in Luang Prabang. This marks Marriott’s first entry into Laos and the introduction of The Luxury Collection in both countries.

Both properties will undergo enhancements to meet the brand’s global standards while preserving their heritage, architecture, and cultural authenticity. The transition is expected to introduce internationally recognized luxury experiences while maintaining each hotel’s local character.

La Résidence Phou Vao, Luang Prabang

Expected to debut in October 2026, La Résidence Phou Vao will feature 41 rooms and suites with traditional Lao craftsmanship, private balconies, and patios overlooking tropical gardens and the Mekong River. Planned facilities include:

An outdoor pool and yoga deck

A fitness center and spa wellness sanctuary

Two meeting rooms and a curated retail boutique

‘La Brasserie de la Résidence’ offering French bistro cuisine with Lao-inspired dishes

The property sits within Luang Prabang, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, known for French colonial architecture, sacred monasteries, and cultural traditions. It is located 4.9 kilometers from Luang Prabang International Airport and 11.6 kilometers from the railway station.

La Résidence Angkor, Siem Reap

Scheduled to join The Luxury Collection in October 2027, La Résidence Angkor will offer 59 rooms, including 14 suites, plus three private residences with outdoor pools. Design elements will combine classical Cambodian heritage with contemporary comfort. Planned amenities include:

An outdoor pool, fitness center, and a six-treatment-room spa

Dining across multiple venues: La Brasserie de La Résidence, Khmer Funk, a café, cocktail lounge, and pool bar

One function room and a boutique with locally crafted products

La Résidence Angkor, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Siem Reap © Marriott International, Inc.

The hotel is located along the Siem Reap River, near Angkor Archaeological Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and 45 kilometers from Siem Reap–Angkor International Airport.

Expanding The Luxury Collection in Southeast Asia

These additions will expand The Luxury Collection’s footprint in Southeast Asia, complementing the brand’s existing hotels in Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia. As part of Marriott Bonvoy, both properties will offer curated experiences connecting guests to the cultural, artistic, and historical heritage of Laos and Cambodia, while delivering service and luxury consistent with the brand’s global standards.

Marriott International operates over 9,800 properties across 145 countries and territories, offering a portfolio spanning luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive hotels.