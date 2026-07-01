L+R Focuses on Spanish Opportunities

Hotel investment and operations group L+R has opened a new office in Madrid, and added a key new hire, as it looks to enhance and grow its activities across the Mediterranean region.

A privately held business, L+R already has major scale across Europe and the US, currently owning and operating 128 hotels across 9 countries. In investment terms, those assets add up to more than GBP10 billion of real estate, which the company has garnered over the last 30 years.

Seeking to Be a Valued Operational Partner

Now, the group is looking to take advantage of opportunities it sees in European hospitality, positioning itself as “partner of choice for owners, investors and operators”. To emphasise its commitment to growth in the region, L+R created the new position of Head of Originations and Capital Formation.

And it has appointed Ana Ivanovic to the role, joining L+R from consultancy group JLL. There, over the last decade, she advised clients on around EUR5 billion of hotel transactions around Europe, latterly leading the group’s hotels and hospitality activities in southern Europe. Ivanovic will be based at a new office in Madrid’s Salamanca district, a key statement on L+R’s part of its intention to grow its activities.

“Ana’s appointment is a significant step forward as we continue to invest in our platform and strengthen our position as a partner of choice across Europe,” commented Cody Bradshaw, L+R’s group CEO for hotels. “The launch of our Madrid office further underlines our conviction in Southern Europe and our commitment to being on the ground in the markets where we see the greatest opportunity.”

By opening an office in Madrid, L+R will be placing its team in the epicentre of luxury hotel development in Spain. The city has a strong pipeline of upcoming luxury hotel launches, from which to learn, with many major international brands seeking representation in a dynamic market.

That five star pipeline includes Mercer Madrid, an independent luxury hotel with 61 rooms that has just opened. Nobu Madrid, an office conversion will launch its 50 rooms into the market in autumn 2026. Nortia Capital is investing in the conversion of the former Convent of Santa María Magdalena, creating the 42 room Hotel Sor with character, another opening for later in 2026.

Branded Residences Bloom in Madrid

The city is also a hub for branded residence development, another key growth niche for hotel brands. Mandarin Oriental Residences Madrid are in the pre-opening phase, while the Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy Madrid Salamanca will enter the market in early 2027. Ennismore is also coming to the market with SLS Madrid Infantas Residences, opening in late 2027 with a development of just 33 luxury apartments.

Another Ennismore brand, Hoxton, will also be launching in the city in 2027. The group is having the former ME Madrid hotel substantially remodelled, ahead of a relaunch as the 192 room Hoxton Madrid in the second quarter of 2027. Around the same time, Soho House Madrid will also open, confirming the city’s international status with one of its stylish members’ clubs.