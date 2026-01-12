Lark Expands with Four New Hotels in 2026

Lark, a New England-based development and management company, plans to open four new Lark Hotels properties in 2026: Cambridge Common House in Cambridge, MA; The Drew Hotel in Plymouth, MA; Shore Haven in Falmouth, MA; and The Penny Lane in Hampton Bays, NY.

Spring Openings Across New England

Cambridge Common House, scheduled to open in early spring 2026, will be a boutique lodging house near Harvard Square. The property will offer 16 rooms, each uniquely designed by Elder & Ash, and a lower-level lounge for breakfast, coffee, and refreshments throughout the day.

The Drew Hotel, set in a fully renovated historic building in Plymouth’s downtown area, will feature 25 guestrooms. Steps from the harbor, the hotel’s name traces back to John Drew Sr., an English settler who arrived around 1660. The property is expected to open in spring 2026.

Shore Haven, formerly the Beach Breeze Inn, will debut after an extensive redesign and rebrand. The 21-room boutique hotel occupies the former home of the Falmouth Glass Factory, is within walking distance of the beach, and includes an outdoor pool and multiple lounge spaces.

The Penny Lane, previously The Drake Inn, will open in spring 2026 following a full renovation. The 18-room property emphasizes sustainability, eliminating single-use plastics and utilizing solar energy. Amenities include a pool, boat slips on the waterfront, and pet-friendly accommodations.

Lark’s 2026 Vision

“2026 will be a banner year for Lark,” said Rob Blood, founder and chairman. “Each of these four properties will bring something really special to the hospitality landscape. From a historic lodging house in Cambridge to a sustainable, oceanfront hotel in the Hamptons, these openings speak to the ethos of our company. They’re character-rich properties, each with an independent spirit, and the warm, customized service Lark is known for.”

The four hotels reflect Lark’s focus on unique properties with distinct character, combining boutique design, historic significance, and sustainability. With these openings, the company continues its strategy of creating independent-spirited hotels across New England, offering customized guest experiences at each location.