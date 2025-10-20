Kimpton targets Phoenix luxury segment

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is expanding its presence in Arizona with the upcoming debut of Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas, scheduled to open in early 2026. The new luxury lifestyle resort will be located in Paradise Valley, just east of Phoenix and near Scottsdale’s Old Town district. It marks the first luxury and lifestyle property from IHG in the area.

The 42-acre property, currently undergoing a full transformation, is surrounded by desert views and the Camelback and Mummy Mountains. Once complete, the resort will feature over 400 guest rooms, suites, and villas. Kimpton aims to offer a modern take on desert hospitality, pairing design that reflects the natural landscape with a strong local connection.

Designed for connection and comfort

Kimpton Miralina will cater to travelers looking for both active escapes and laid-back luxury. Its wide-ranging amenities are geared toward relaxation, wellness, and exploration:

6 swimming pools

State-of-the-art fitness center

Day spa and salon

50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space

Nearby access to hiking trails

Complimentary bike rentals

In-room yoga mats

Morning coffee and tea through Kimpton Kickstart

Evening Kimpton Social Hour

Dining will also be a key focus. The resort plans to offer four distinct food and beverage venues developed in partnership with hospitality group sbe. One of these will feature a menu by a notable chef, continuing Kimpton’s approach of making its restaurants as much a draw for locals as for guests.

A strategic move in a growing market

“Kimpton’s rich legacy and unique approach to luxury lifestyle are a natural fit for suburban Phoenix,” said Leanne Harwood, SVP, Managing Director of Luxury, Lifestyle & Managed Hotels at IHG Hotels & Resorts. “Through its contemporary design, breathtaking views, and what will become exemplary culinary destinations, Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas will bring forth the best of what our luxury and lifestyle brands and dedicated segment leadership team have to offer.”

The resort is being developed under the joint ownership of Partners Group and Trinity Investments. It will be managed by Highgate, adding to the company’s portfolio of more than 400 global properties.

Kimpton Miralina will be the brand’s second Arizona location, joining the Kimpton Hotel Palomar in downtown Phoenix. It also continues Kimpton’s broader growth, with additional properties on the way in Napa Valley, New York City, and Hawai’i.