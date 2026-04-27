Kerten Hospitality Strengthens Global Footprint

Kerten Hospitality is expanding its international presence with new projects in Morocco and India, marking two distinct but connected growth paths for the company. The group is focusing on markets with strong growth potential and rising demand for lifestyle hospitality.

Expansion in Morocco

The group officially entered Morocco in November 2025, taking its first step into the African market. One of its key projects is Cloud 7 Dersa Tetouan, located in a historic building. The development is being carried out with Oromecanica Group, a local company known for high-end craftsmanship.

This hotel project focuses on preserving the building’s character while working closely with local partners. The goal is to reflect the identity of the destination and create a hospitality experience where culture and community are at the heart of the resort.

Another major project is the Casadora Resort by Cloud 7 in El Jadida. This development includes key hospitality and residential elements along the Atlantic coast. Together, these two projects show the group’s plan to build a varied presence in Morocco, whose growing infrastructure and the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2030 also support this expansion, making the market attractive for long-term investment.

Entry into India

Kerten Hospitality’s move into India follows a different approach. The focus here is on rapid market growth, especially in high-end hospitality and branded residences. India has become a global hub for these developments, driven by a rising number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and more advanced customer expectations. The group hopes to meet this demand through a model that combines:

Hospitality services

Residential living

Lifestyle experiences

This strategy has already been tested in other international markets and is now being applied to India’s fast-growing sector.

The timing is also important. Economic ties between Italy and India are strengthening, with India identified as a key partner for investment in 2026. Kerten Hospitality’s existing projects in Italy further support its role as a global platform for expansion.

A Unified Strategy Across Markets

Despite the differences between Morocco and India, the company follows a consistent strategy. In both markets, they work with local partners and adapt each project to its surroundings instead of using standardized models. However, the opportunities vary. In Morocco, the focus is on cultural heritage and community-based development. In India, the emphasis is on real estate growth and branded residences.

Through these efforts, Kerten Hospitality continues to grow while maintaining a clear and consistent vision. The company now operates 11 assets and has 57 hotel projects under development across the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.