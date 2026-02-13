Kerten Hospitality Signs Morocco Resort

Lifestyle group Kerten Hospitality has added a further project in Morocco to its growing international hotel pipeline.

The company has signed to bring its Cloud 7 Hotels brand to a new build resort with branded residences, that is currently taking shape in El Jadida, Morocco. An upcoming coastal destination, El Jadida looks out over the Atlantic, and is seeing demand from leisure travellers, as well as those seeking a bolt hole near the sea. The Casadora Resort will meet these demands, with an integrated resort that includes a hotel and residences, designed both for permanent residency and for fractional ownership.

A Resort with Moroccan Heritage

French developer Groupe Ramos is at work building the development, which is designed in a style inspired by Morocco’s heritage, and its coastal location. The hotel will feature 156 rooms, and acting as a hub with several bars and restaurants, and a spa, plus a club for kids and an organic garden that will support the food offering.

The residential element of the project consists of ryads, which are traditionally styled Moroccan villas. There will be 140 units for outright sale as branded residences, while 60 more properties will be offered on a fractional ownership basis, opening up the resort to those who would like to own a slice of the relaxed destination, or perhaps prefer to plan regular part-time stays.

“El Jadida has all the components needed to become one of Morocco’s most compelling coastal lifestyle destinations,” commented Marloes Knippenberg, CEO of Kerten Hospitality. “With Casadora Resort by Cloud 7 Hotels, we are introducing a resort concept that goes beyond traditional hospitality, one that blends living, culture, and community, while remaining true to the spirit of the place.”

Kerten Hospitality has marked out Morocco as a key target market for expansion. In November 2025, the group’s first project in the country was signed, Cloud 7 Dersa Tetuan. This 63 room hotel will open in 2027, and will be part of a makeover of the historic Dersa building, being undertaken by Oromecanica Group, which has a long reputation as a local jewellery business.

Kerten Builds Across MEA

Around the same time, Kerten signed a Cloud 7 hotel in Saudi Arabia. The Cloud 7 Al Murjan Island Resort in Dammam will feature 74 individual chalets, all built over water in a style familiar to those who have visited the Maldives. It will also feature it own Nyssa Beach, a ladies-only beach club where guests will enjoy a wellness spa.

Off the coast of Africa, Kerten Hospitality is currently working with partners to develop The House Residence Azure Zanzibar. Again, this is a villa-only resort, and once again some of the accommodation will be over water, with 16 villas on stilts, out of a total of 93 villas, all with ocean views. The project is being delivered by Azure United Properties, and should be completed by late 2026.