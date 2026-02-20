Kempinski Launches US Branded Residences

Luxury hotel brand Kempinski is further expanding the reach of its branded residences portfolio, launching into the US market with a development in Miami.

The development in the Miami Design District will combine luxury living with a highly respected European brand. Kempinski lays claim to being Europe’s oldest independent luxury hotel company, and will be working with branded residence specialists, Arquitectonica, on the designs for the two, twenty storey tall condominium towers. The result will surely be a stylish addition to the district, promising residents great views across Biscayne Bay.

Partnering with a Local Developer

Local real estate specialist DaGrosa Capital Development Partners will be leading on the project, which will deliver 138 units for sale, with an expected completion in late 2029. Designs will feature two, three or four bedrooms, while there will also be a half dozen townhouses plus 17 suites designed specifically for the use of guests who are coming to visit residents.

Kenpinski has long experience in delivering and managing branded residences, across projects in Europe, Asia and the Caribbean. In Miami, the development will include hotel-style amenities including a fitness centre and spa, with pools and outdoor training areas. A restaurant and screening room will also form part of the project, along with play areas for kids, plus a padel court.

Elsewhere, Kempinski continues to drive forward new developments for its hotel brand. In Brazzaville, the capital of Congo, the group has just opened a 197 room hotel, the first luxury hotel in the city. And in Turks & Caicos, a branded residences project has just started construction, aiming for completion in 2028. The development will feature 119 private residences, plus four villas with ocean access.

Other residence projects under construction, for opening later in 2026 include the Kempinski Residences Alacati Cesme in Turkey, and Kempinski Residences Bayil Bay in Azerbaijan. The Turkish project, in a local architectural style, will feature around 100 private villas looking out over the Aegean sea. In contrast, the Baku project will provide luxury living in a modern block with three floors of luxury retail at its base.

A further residence project is well under way in the Armenian city of Yerevan. There, Renshin Urban Investments is delivering a new build development featuring 50 units, supported by amenities including a rooftop pool.

Kempinski Adds More Hotels

The Kempinski brand is also bringing forward more hotels, and later in 2026 will open Kempinski Bahrain Harbour in one of the kingdom’s tallest towers. As well as a 74 room luxury hotel, there will be The Residences at Kempinski Bahrain Harbour, for those desiring a longer stay.

Further ahead, into 2027, and Kempinski will be making its name familiar to religious pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. Two substantial hotels are being built, the 309 room Kempinski Hotel Medina, and 383 room Kempinski Hotel Makkah.