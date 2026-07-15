KALDEWEI’s european design tour showcases innovation, colour and sustainable luxury across leading design events

KALDEWEI has spent 2026 touring some of Europe’s most influential design events, highlighting its commitment to innovative bathroom design, sustainability and creative collaboration. The latest stop on this journey was WOW!house at London’s Design Centre Chelsea Harbour, where the company partnered with family-owned stone and tile specialist Ca’ Pietra and award-winning architecture studio De Rosee Sa.

WOW!house ©James McDonald for Ca’ Pietra

WOW!house 2026, KALDEWEI’s CLASSIC DUO OVAL bathtub featured in the “Mediterranean Bathroom” concept, a space inspired by the timeless charm of Mediterranean seaside hotels. Designed by De Rosee Sa, the room combined natural materials, warm tones and a relaxed atmosphere, reflecting a shared appreciation for craftsmanship and sustainable design.

The collaboration also highlighted KALDEWEI’s sustainability strategy, known as Luxstainability®. Manufactured from steel enamel, all KALDEWEI products are fully recyclable, while more than 600 products have achieved Cradle to Cradle Certified® Silver status.

The company’s “Grand Tour” began earlier this year during Milan Design Week. At Fuorisalone, KALDEWEI presented “Bubbles of Time” at Palazzo Crespi, its first major design collaboration in Milan. Created by creative collective Parasite 2.0 and curated by Forgotten Architecture, the installation combined cinematic drama with Italian elegance. A standout feature was the freestanding MEISTERSTÜCK CLASSIC DUO OVAL bathtub in Dusty Pink, displayed within an immersive setting of light, reflections and floating forms.

Image Credit: Bubbles of Time/ Fuorisalone ©Marta Minuzzo

From Italy, KALDEWEI continued to Madrid for Casa Décor. There, renowned architecture and interior design studio ilv* Isabel López Vilalta created a bathroom concept focused on balance, wellbeing and sensory experiences. Central to the installation was the NUIO DUO Zen Edition bathtub, which integrates heat, sound and lighting to transform the bathroom into a place of relaxation and connection.

Image Credit: Fuerza Suave / Casa Décor ©Jordi Canosa

The tour also included Berlin Design Week, where KALDEWEI collaborated with furniture brand e15. The striking MEISTERSTÜCK OYO DUO bathtub in Golden Sun served as the focal point of the exhibition, demonstrating the company’s bold approach to colour and contemporary design. The journey will return to Berlin later this year, featuring the Dusty Pink MEISTERSTÜCK CLASSIC DUO OVAL as a fresh interpretation of modern bathroom aesthetics.

Image Credit: KALDEWEI Brand Space Berlin ©KALDEWEI

In the UK, KALDEWEI made its debut at Clerkenwell Design Week, exhibiting within the historic Charterhouse building. Alongside the MEISTERSTÜCK CLASSIC DUO OVAL bathtub in Dusty Pink, the company showcased new washbowls and CALIMA shower trays manufactured using Solidlite™ technology, which incorporates recycled glass to support sustainability and durability.

Image Credit: Clerkenwell Design Week / The Charterhouse ©KALDEWEI

Through its appearances across Milan, Madrid, Berlin and London, KALDEWEI has demonstrated how premium bathroom design can combine aesthetics, innovation and environmental responsibility, reinforcing its position as a leading international bathroom brand.