ILV* x KALDEWEI concept „Fuerza suave“ at Casa Decor in Madrid

Interior designer Isabel López Vilalta has created a space for Kaldewei at Casa Decor that explores balance and sensitivity, transforming design into an intimate, emotional experience. The concept is built on a quiet dialogue between opposites—industrial and feminine, past and present—reimagining the bathroom as a place for pause, reflection, and connection.
Rather than presenting a linear narrative, the project unfolds as an immersive atmosphere. Sculptural volumes reorganize the space with contemporary clarity, creating a subtle tension between architectural precision and the warmth of materials. The result is a calm, contemplative environment that encourages visitors to slow down and observe. Movement through the space is gradual: a sequence of planes reveals itself step by step, guiding perception. A suspended ceiling mirror introduces an unexpected perspective, expanding spatial awareness and reframing how elements are seen.
Central to the project is a careful balance between architecture, light, and materiality. These elements operate as a unified system: structure defines the space, finishes provide depth, and lighting shapes mood and introspection. Volumes are alternately emphasized or softened, creating a dynamic yet serene sensory experience. Translucent textiles and a restrained color palette add a gentle counterpoint, softening the overall composition. The aim was not to impose a visual statement, but to evoke a feeling—allowing visitors to experience the space intuitively.
The collaboration with Kaldewei originates from an ongoing project in San Sebastián, where the studio, together with architect Ignacio Quemada, is transforming a former theater into a hotel. During this process, custom terracotta-colored elements were developed, and their tone and materiality now play a central role in the Casa Decor installation.
Bathroom elements take on particular importance within this narrative. The NUIO DUO Zen Edition bathtub stands out, adding a multisensory layer through heat, sound, and light. Well-being is shaped by essential principles—proportion, lighting, and material selection—prioritizing calm, quality, and timelessness over immediacy. In a more secluded area, the sound of water in the shower enhances the sensory dimension, recalling the ritual of bathing and reinforcing the bathroom’s role as a space of personal care.
The result is an intimate environment where light, material, and form are expressed with quiet elegance. This approach reflects a shared philosophy with Kaldewei: a commitment to honest, durable design that integrates seamlessly into architecture. Materials such as glazed steel contribute not only aesthetic clarity but also durability and sustainability.
Although conceived as a temporary installation, the project extends beyond its initial context. Designed for disassembly and reuse, it will find a second life in Kaldewei’s showroom in Germany, demonstrating a forward-looking approach that combines design excellence with responsible resource use.
KALDEWEI offers luxurious bathroom solutions of superior quality and timelessly elegant design. Bathtubs, shower surfaces and washbasins are made from sustainable steel enamel.