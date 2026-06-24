ILV* x KALDEWEI concept „Fuerza suave“ at Casa Decor in Madrid

Interior designer Isabel López Vilalta has created a space for Kaldewei at Casa Decor that explores balance and sensitivity, transforming design into an intimate, emotional experience. The concept is built on a quiet dialogue between opposites—industrial and feminine, past and present—reimagining the bathroom as a place for pause, reflection, and connection.

Rather than presenting a linear narrative, the project unfolds as an immersive atmosphere. Sculptural volumes reorganize the space with contemporary clarity, creating a subtle tension between architectural precision and the warmth of materials. The result is a calm, contemplative environment that encourages visitors to slow down and observe. Movement through the space is gradual: a sequence of planes reveals itself step by step, guiding perception. A suspended ceiling mirror introduces an unexpected perspective, expanding spatial awareness and reframing how elements are seen.

Central to the project is a careful balance between architecture, light, and materiality. These elements operate as a unified system: structure defines the space, finishes provide depth, and lighting shapes mood and introspection. Volumes are alternately emphasized or softened, creating a dynamic yet serene sensory experience. Translucent textiles and a restrained color palette add a gentle counterpoint, softening the overall composition. The aim was not to impose a visual statement, but to evoke a feeling—allowing visitors to experience the space intuitively.

The collaboration with Kaldewei originates from an ongoing project in San Sebastián, where the studio, together with architect Ignacio Quemada, is transforming a former theater into a hotel. During this process, custom terracotta-colored elements were developed, and their tone and materiality now play a central role in the Casa Decor installation.

Bathroom elements take on particular importance within this narrative. The NUIO DUO Zen Edition bathtub stands out, adding a multisensory layer through heat, sound, and light. Well-being is shaped by essential principles—proportion, lighting, and material selection—prioritizing calm, quality, and timelessness over immediacy. In a more secluded area, the sound of water in the shower enhances the sensory dimension, recalling the ritual of bathing and reinforcing the bathroom’s role as a space of personal care.

The result is an intimate environment where light, material, and form are expressed with quiet elegance. This approach reflects a shared philosophy with Kaldewei: a commitment to honest, durable design that integrates seamlessly into architecture. Materials such as glazed steel contribute not only aesthetic clarity but also durability and sustainability.

Although conceived as a temporary installation, the project extends beyond its initial context. Designed for disassembly and reuse, it will find a second life in Kaldewei’s showroom in Germany, demonstrating a forward-looking approach that combines design excellence with responsible resource use.