Nuio Duo: just me, alone

A place that belongs only to you. A moment that demands nothing from you. You don’t have to go anywhere, you are already there. The Nuio Duo in the Zen Edition is a new generation of luxurious wellness bathtubs that combines innovative high-tech features with centuries-old Zen philosophy. The bathtub becomes a private retreat where infrared heat and sound waves gently embrace you and atmospheric lighting accompanies the rhythm of your breathing – in a multisensory symphony that brings stillness to body and mind.

Where warmth, light and sound bring harmony to your world

Infrared radiation has an immediate and deep effect, enveloping every solid object in a room. Like the gentle glow of a tiled stove or the powerful rays of the sun on a glacier, it penetrates the skin with soothing energy. Thanks to innovative Kaldewei Heat Wave technology, the entire body of the Nuio Duo Zen Edition bathtub can be precisely regulated with infrared radiant heat – regardless of the water temperature. An experience that can also be enjoyed without water: the ergonomically shaped, extra-deep Nuio Duo Zen Edition also invites you to enjoy a sensual dry bath.

With Kaldewei Sound Wave, you can literally immerse yourself in your favourite songs. The invisible sound system transforms the bathtub into a 360° sound box and provides a unique musical experience that can be felt above and below the water.

Adaptive ambient lighting accompanies such moments of deep relaxation. Softly flowing light displays with a broad colour spectrum create a mood-enhancing ambiance and soothe the eyes.

The immediate physical sense of well-being in the Nuio Duo calms the restless thoughts of your mind and allows you to sink completely into a moment of perfect relaxation—one of the essential practices in Zen meditation.

In harmony with nature – and yourself

The minimalist design also follows the principles of Zen. Designer Stefan Diez is responsible for the clean lines of the Nuio Duo. The flowing ergonomics in the back and neck area are reminiscent of a basin naturally shaped by water and ensure supreme comfort in the extra-deep tub, which combines organic forms with modern minimalism.

With its durable, hygienic, and recyclable steel enamel, which is 100% made in Germany using environmentally friendly production methods, it is a design commitment to LUXSTAINABILITY® in its most beautiful form.

All functions of the Zen Edition can be controlled and individually adjusted via a discreet control panel with an elegant diamond-pattern finish. The modern LCD display with intuitive slider function shows the current settings, including the water temperature. The panel combines comfort with aesthetics and puts smart technologies at the service of the user in an uncomplicated way – it is easily accessible from inside and outside the tub, ensures easy filling of the tub and also stylishly integrates the overflow.

The Zen moment as your personal retreat – you don’t have to go anywhere, you are already there…