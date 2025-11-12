Search

Delicate Classic Composition in Duo

The Kaldewei Meisterstück Classic Duo Oval now in a slender design

With the Meisterstück Classic Duo Oval, Kaldewei presents the epitome of the free-standing bathtub in a new lightness: the narrower edge of the tub allows the classic beauty to shine delicately, while the monolithic appearance conveys timeless elegance. Made from a single piece and featuring the highest quality materials, this bathtub is the perfect choice for anyone who appreciates stylish aesthetics and uncompromising quality.

 

Individual touch for a harmonious bathroom composition

Kaldewei Meisterstück Classic Duo Oval impresses with its understated design language and harmonious colours. The new waste and overflow fitting in a seamless look provides an aesthetic and functional highlight. The free-standing bathtub is available in classic alpine white as well as in eight elegant matt colours from the Coordinated Colours Collection, which give every room an individual touch. With three dimensions, the bathtub fits perfectly into a wide variety of room concepts. Thanks to the tapered shape, two comfortable backrests and the central waste, the Meisterstück Classic Duo Oval offers maximum comfort even for two.

 

An elegant statement for stylish living

The slender aesthetics of the Kaldewei Meisterstück Classic Duo Oval bring lightness to every room. Kaldewei combines individual luxury and quality with artistic workmanship to perfection. The new free-standing Meisterstück Classic Duo Oval bathtub from Kaldewei – an elegant statement for stylish living and pure enjoyment.

