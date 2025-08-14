International hotels boost Marriott

Hotels across Asia Pacific and EMEA boosted second quarter results for Marriott, offsetting softness in some segments of the US market.

International revpar was up more than 5%, while US and Canadian hotels delivered a flat performance, at similar levels to the second quarter of 2024. Lower levels of government travel, and softer business transient demand were blamed.

Growth the driver of the business

Reported operating income for the group was USD1236 million, with reported net income down 1% on 2024 at USD763 million. Earnings per share were modestly up.

President and CEO Anthony Capuano pointed to the continued drive to grow the business, with new signings. “Development activity remained robust. We signed nearly 32,000 rooms, over 70 percent of which were in international markets, and our quarter-end pipeline stood at a record of more than 590,000 rooms. Conversions continued to be a key driver of growth, representing approximately 30 percent of our room signings and openings in the first half of this year.”

The company added 17,300 rooms net during the quarter, taking the global system to more than 9,600 hotels with 1,763,000 rooms. Marriott expects its net growth for full year 2025 will be close to 5%, keeping pace with its peers.

During the quarter, Marriott completed acquisition of the CitizenM brand, and also launched a new collection brand, Series by Marriott. The first Series properties are already in the pipeline, with a deal signed in India.

The Series brand was announced in May 2025, along with a founding deal agreed with Concept Hospitality Private Limited in India. Under the agreement, with what is one of India’s leading hotel management companies, Marriott will make a modest investment into the company, while over time many of CHPL’s hotels will migrate to the new brand.

Currently, CHPL operates hotels under three linked brands: The Fern, The Fern Residency, and The Fern Habitat. It has a total of 84 hotels open, with a further 31 in its pipeline.

And the CitizenM brand is likely to expand faster, under the ownership of Marriott. To date, with private equity backing, CitizenM has grown largely by developing its own properties, while Marriott will be keen to follow a more asset-light approach to growth.

Openings planned for CitizenM

Currently, there are 37 CitizenM hotels listed for reservations on the brand website, across Europe, Asia Pacific and the USA. Four sites are upcoming, including the CitizenM Dublin St Patrick’s Hotel, which will open imminently. In London, where the brand already has several hotels, there are additions planned in Olympia, and also the CitizenM Saville Theatre Hotel, the conversion of a theatre into a 220 bedroom hotel, due to open in 2028.

Stateside, the brand has a further hotel due to open in Washington DC, in the shape of the CitizenM Georgetown on the city’s waterfront. Once planned as a condo development, the project is expected to be completed for an early 2026 opening.