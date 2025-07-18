Inside Niyama’s major transformation

Niyama Private Islands Maldives, a luxury resort under the Minor Hotels group, has recently revealed its THIS IS NIYAMA transformation, featuring fully refurbished villas and facilities, enhanced luxury, and new experiences designed to immerse guests in the Maldives—offering the freedom to live on their own terms.

Elevated villas and experiences

Since opening in 2012, Niyama Private Islands Maldives has stood out for its playful spirit. Now, it enters a new phase with upgraded villas, facilities, and experiences across its twin islands, Play and Chill.

Niyama Private Islands – Nest © Minor Hotels

Villas have been redesigned with lighter palettes, modern furnishings, expanded interiors, and smart tech. Beach villas now glow with sunset tones, while overwater villas reflect the ocean’s blues; both offer seamless indoor–outdoor living. Outdoor bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling glass, and private sundecks allow guests to move freely between settings.

Dining has also evolved. Nest, the treetop restaurant, now offers an immersive jungle atmosphere with teppanyaki and Southeast Asian flavors. Subsix introduces the world’s first underwater Nikkei tasting menu. Dune brings fire-themed menus poolside, while the expanded Surf Shack offers cocktails, DJs, and sunset views.

Freedom to explore and play

Hafidh Al Busaidy, General Manager of Niyama Private Islands Maldives, stated, “At Niyama, we want our guests to feel free, to explore, play and connect with kindred spirits and nature on their own terms. THIS IS NIYAMA reimagines the Maldives experience, inviting guests to write their own stories.”

Niyama Private Islands – Over Pool Villa Bedroom © Minor Hotels

Niyama is the Maldives’ premier surf resort, with on-site waves, expert coaching, and custom surf safaris. And a new marine center offers hands-on conservation led by a resident biologist.

Families are also well catered for; the enhanced kids’ club features a jungle splash park, climbing wall, and daily activities like snorkeling, dolphin cruises, and mini spa treatments.