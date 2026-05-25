Inside Atelier: The Art of Co-Creation

For Massimo Capaldi, Head of Atelier, the distinction is clear from the start. “When we speak about Atelier, we’re not speaking about one solution,” he says. “We’re speaking about multiple levels of expression.”

At one end sits the Atelier Catalogue, a curated universe of colours and finishes developed by Bang & Olufsen designers. Every tone, every material combination is intentional. Clients can mix and match within this framework, creating near-infinite configurations while staying true to the brand’s design language. “It’s freedom,” Massimo explains, “but freedom within a coherent system.”

Then comes Bespoke. Here, the conversation deepens. “We take inspiration from their passions, their materials, their story, and translate that into a loudspeaker or television,” he says. The process is collaborative. It can begin with something simple, like matching a precise architectural colour. Or it can evolve into integrating a client’s own wood into a speaker cabinet.

“It’s a true co-creation journey,” he continues. “Not just selecting options, but building something together.” And yet, no matter how expressive the request, one principle never changes. “The sound remains Bang & Olufsen. The tactility, the finish, the performance. Unchanged.”

Massimo speaks from experience. Coming from the automotive luxury world, he knows customisation at scale. “You cannot tell your clients, ‘Yes, we’ll personalise it, but you must accept a compromise.’ That’s not luxury. In every single Atelier co-creation there is no disclaimer, no trade-off. Performance and quality are non-negotiable”

Atelier is built on mastery of materials – aluminium, wood, acoustic textiles – refined over a century. Forms remain true to their engineering integrity. Expression happens through colour, materiality and finish. But beyond craftsmanship, there is something deeper at play.