Inside Atelier: The Art of Co-Creation

For Massimo Capaldi, Head of Atelier, the distinction is clear from the start. “When we speak about Atelier, we’re not speaking about one solution,” he says. “We’re speaking about multiple levels of expression.”
At one end sits the Atelier Catalogue, a curated universe of colours and finishes developed by Bang & Olufsen designers. Every tone, every material combination is intentional. Clients can mix and match within this framework, creating near-infinite configurations while staying true to the brand’s design language. “It’s freedom,” Massimo explains, “but freedom within a coherent system.”
Then comes Bespoke. Here, the conversation deepens. “We take inspiration from their passions, their materials, their story, and translate that into a loudspeaker or television,” he says. The process is collaborative. It can begin with something simple, like matching a precise architectural colour. Or it can evolve into integrating a client’s own wood into a speaker cabinet.
“It’s a true co-creation journey,” he continues. “Not just selecting options, but building something together.” And yet, no matter how expressive the request, one principle never changes. “The sound remains Bang & Olufsen. The tactility, the finish, the performance. Unchanged.”
Massimo speaks from experience. Coming from the automotive luxury world, he knows customisation at scale. “You cannot tell your clients, ‘Yes, we’ll personalise it, but you must accept a compromise.’ That’s not luxury. In every single Atelier co-creation there is no disclaimer, no trade-off. Performance and quality are non-negotiable”
Atelier is built on mastery of materials – aluminium, wood, acoustic textiles – refined over a century. Forms remain true to their engineering integrity. Expression happens through colour, materiality and finish. But beyond craftsmanship, there is something deeper at play.
“Every Atelier piece tells a story,” Massimo says. “Why did you choose that shade of green? Why that contrast? There is always a reason.” That reason becomes attachment. And attachment drives longevity. “Our products are designed to last generations. And when a product reflects your identity, the attachment becomes even deeper.”
Massimo smiles when speaking about the Beolab 90 Atelier Anniversary Editions: five radical interpretations of the flagship loudspeaker, produced in extremely limited numbers.
“We really pushed the boundaries,” he says. “Different materials. Different components. Each one tells a completely different story.” For Massimo, the project represents something deeper than experimentation. It is proof of what Atelier can achieve when the excellence of Bang & Olufsen’s engineers, artisans and designers comes together.
“We created something that very few, if anyone, in our industry can do,” he continues. “And we could do it because of the extraordinary talents of our technicians, our craftsmen and our designers. They take an idea and turn it into a real, functioning product without compromising performance or quality.”
Watching the process unfold over nearly a year left a mark on him. “For a moment, I put myself in the shoes of a client going through that journey. And I fell in love with the process.” Then he laughs. “Unfortunately, it’s not a speaker I would personally buy, but that’s the beauty of it. Atelier is not about our desires and tastes. It’s about our client’s.”
That warmth, that openness defines Atelier. Not as a simple after-sale service offered on top of an existing product, but as the purest materialisation of what Bang & Olufsen stands for: craftsmanship, integrity and the courage to create something special. And sometimes unique.
Since 1925, Bang & Olufsen has combined technical innovation with timeless design to redefine how people hear, see and feel the world.