A symphony of heritage and innovation

Design that resonates

At d’Angleterre, even technology becomes a design element. The Bang & Olufsen AV installation was the natural choice for complementing the hotel’s character – tasteful, refined, and resolutely timeless.

The Beovision Contour, present in every room, blends brushed aluminium and rich oak into a form that feels more like sculptural furniture than a simple television. In the suites, the cinematic Beovision Theatre and expressive Beolit 20 portable bluetooth speakers become focal points that speak to both design integrity and acoustic precision. Each piece fits seamlessly into its setting – measured, purposeful, and quietly striking.

“Bang & Olufsen’s dedication to craftsmanship, aesthetics, and sensory excellence reflects the essence of Danish design, aligning beautifully with our commitment to timeless elegance and exceptional guest experiences.”

Lucas Johanson

General Manager at Hotel d’Angleterre

Exceptional experiences

From indulgent suites to intimate guest rooms, every space serves a different purpose – and a distinct sound experience, too. Subtle ambient soundscapes in bedrooms, commanding audio in living areas, and full cinematic immersion in suites.

Guests can stream their own content or explore the hotel’s interactive entertainment platform, powered by Uniguest, via custom-designed Bang & Olufsen remotes engraved with the d’Angleterre emblem.

Intelligent Solutions

Signature Bang & Olufsen sound – B&O systems are engineered to fill the room, creating a sense of presence that’s felt as much as it’s heard. From soft jazz to cinematic moments, sound is rendered with exquisite balance and texture.

Full custom integration – From Beovision Contour televisions to Beovision Theatre and Beolab 20s systems in select suites, each installation is fully adapted to its environment, bringing tailored AV performance to every corner of the guest journey.

Reliable support, always on – Through B&O’s Product Hub, the hotel’s AV ecosystem is monitored and maintained remotely, allowing for seamless updates, real-time insights, and fast resolutions. Specialised, certified technicians are always within reach when personal service is needed.

For professional enquiries and pilots, contact: [email protected] or Bang & Olufsen Concierge Service at +45 31 38 20 38.