Scandinavian design, tuned for Warsaw

Located in an historic district known for its architectural diversity, PURO Warsaw Old Town is shaped by renowned Danish design studio GamFratesi’s vision not to simply decorate a space, but to define its behaviours and rhythms.
From the moment of arrival to the quiet pauses between meetings or meals – transforming the hotel into a lived-in space. The design narrative honours a Scandinavian home: materials are honest and enduring, furniture is both beautiful and functional, and art is integrated with purpose and restraint.
Each room unfolds with a distinct character, using colour, texture, and form to evoke a sense of calm and continuity.
“Sound shapes how a place feels over time. Bang & Olufsen’s approach to craftsmanship and longevity aligns naturally with our idea of hospitality as something calm, tactile, and enduring.”
Enrico Fratesi – Co-founder, GamFratesi
The project realises a quietly bold vision, rethinking what a hotel can be. A minimalist exterior respects its UNESCO-listed surroundings, while calm, inviting interiors unfold within.
Inspired by Scandinavian homes, it combines iconic Nordic design, natural materials and a muted palette to create spaces that foster rest, conversation and a sense of belonging for guests and locals alike.
At its core is a simple idea: an authentic, personal experience, closely connected to the city and its people.
Chosen for their material honesty and quiet presence, the Beosound A1 and A5 speakers have been specified by GamFratesi in two bespoke Atelier editions, to sit naturally within the clean lines of the interiors and complement their material palette.
The refined forms, tactile finishes, timeless design and craftsmanship of Bang & Olufsen’s products align with the hotel’s emphasis on quality, longevity, and understated elegance.
Offered in the hotel’s Junior and Executive Suites, the Atelier Edition speakers reinforce PURO’s belief that luxury lies in thoughtful details that quietly improve how a space feels, sounds, and lives over time.
Our systems are engineered to fill the room – creating a sense of presence that’s felt as much as it’s heard. From soft jazz to cinematic moments, sound is rendered with exquisite balance and texture.
Through our Product Hub, the hotel’s AV ecosystem is monitored and maintained remotely, allowing for seamless updates, real-time insights, and fast resolutions. Our certified technicians are always within reach when personal service is needed.
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For professional enquiries and pilots, contact: [email protected] or Bang & Olufsen Concierge Service at +45 31 38 20 38.
Since 1925, Bang & Olufsen has combined technical innovation with timeless design to redefine how people hear, see and feel the world.