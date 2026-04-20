Scandinavian design, tuned for Warsaw

Danish design principles for premium hospitality

Located in an historic district known for its architectural diversity, PURO Warsaw Old Town is shaped by renowned Danish design studio GamFratesi’s vision not to simply decorate a space, but to define its behaviours and rhythms.

From the moment of arrival to the quiet pauses between meetings or meals – transforming the hotel into a lived-in space. The design narrative honours a Scandinavian home: materials are honest and enduring, furniture is both beautiful and functional, and art is integrated with purpose and restraint.

Each room unfolds with a distinct character, using colour, texture, and form to evoke a sense of calm and continuity.

Sound that belongs

“Sound shapes how a place feels over time. Bang & Olufsen’s approach to craftsmanship and longevity aligns naturally with our idea of hospitality as something calm, tactile, and enduring.”

Enrico Fratesi – Co-founder, GamFratesi

A vision shaped by everyday living

The project realises a quietly bold vision, rethinking what a hotel can be. A minimalist exterior respects its UNESCO-listed surroundings, while calm, inviting interiors unfold within.

Inspired by Scandinavian homes, it combines iconic Nordic design, natural materials and a muted palette to create spaces that foster rest, conversation and a sense of belonging for guests and locals alike.

At its core is a simple idea: an authentic, personal experience, closely connected to the city and its people.