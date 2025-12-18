Sound as a signature of taste

Luxury hospitality is evolving rapidly. Today’s guests expect more than architectural beauty and impeccable service – seeking hotels that feel attuned to their senses, their pace and the emotional comfort of home. Often moving between business, well-being and leisure in a single stay, judging hotels not only by how they look, but by how they feel.

This shift has made the audio-visual experience a defining element of modern luxury. It’s also why Bang & Olufsen – with a century of expertise at the intersection of sound, design and craftsmanship – is increasingly present across flagship hotels including Park Hyatt Seoul, and Hotel d’Angleterre Copenhagen. Hotels are choosing partners who understand not just technology, but how to shape atmosphere and emotion through it.

Designing technology that belongs

One of the key challenges in luxury hospitality is integrating technology into highly curated interiors without disrupting their character. Guests should sense a room’s identity instantly – not be confronted by visible hardware.

Bang & Olufsen designs products that feel part of the interior language. Developed in close collaboration with architects, designers and hoteliers, its AV solutions are shaped around materials, proportions and movement that complement each hotel’s expression. From sculptural speakers to televisions that unfold or retract with quiet precision, the technology remains discreet until the moment it’s needed.

For hotels, this protects visual consistency. For guests, it results in rooms that feel calm, intentional and aesthetically balanced – a hallmark of contemporary luxury.

Immersive, memorable guest experiences

Across guestrooms, spas, restaurants and public spaces, the sensory layer of a hotel now plays a critical role in guest satisfaction. Balanced acoustics can soften the fatigue of travel. Refined sound and picture quality can enhance time spent in-room. Carefully composed spa soundscapes deepen relaxation, while tuned lounge audio subtly shapes social energy.

Bang & Olufsen approaches sound and vision as emotional amplifiers, enabling hotels to deliver experiences that feel personal yet consistently high-quality. When sensory design becomes part of the guest journey, it strengthens memory, comfort and perceived value – key drivers of loyalty.

Luxury that endures

Enduring quality is a cornerstone of true luxury. Bang & Olufsen designs for circularity so installed systems remain relevant for years to come. With timeless materials and modular, repairable systems supported over time to protect investment and reduce environmental impact.

The lasting impression

In a competitive market, hotels increasingly differentiate through the feelings they leave behind. With a century of craftsmanship and sensory expertise, Bang & Olufsen helps hoteliers create experiences that stay with guests long after leaving – the quiet signature of modern luxury.

For professional enquiries and pilots, contact: [email protected] or Bang & Olufsen Concierge Service at +45 31 38 20 38.