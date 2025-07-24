Search

IHG’s first voco resort in Oman

voco Al Mouj Muscat © IHG
In collaboration with Golden Group Holding, voco Al Mouj Muscat will add 251 rooms to IHG’s premium collection in Oman

IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the signing of a management agreement for voco Al Mouj Muscat, a stunning beachfront resort set to open in Q4 2025. Alongside Golden Group Holding, the deal marks the first signing of the voco brand in the Sultanate of Oman, further extending IHG’s portfolio across the Middle East.

Inside voco Al Mouj Muscat

Located in Muscat’s lively Al Mouj waterfront district—renowned for its luxury homes, marina, golf course, and upscale shopping—voco Al Mouj Muscat will serve both leisure and business guests. The resort offers easy access to Muscat International Airport and major city attractions, strengthening Oman’s dynamic hospitality scene.

Key features of the new luxury hotel include the following:
  • 251 elegantly designed rooms and suites
  • 5 distinct dining experiences including an all-day dining venue, a specialty restaurant, and a lobby lounge
  • 3 meeting rooms
  • A spa, swimming pool, fitness center, business center, ample parking, and a barber shop

A milestone moment

Sheikh Salem Al Ghazal, Chairman, Golden Group Holding, said, “Partnering with IHG to introduce voco to Oman is a significant milestone in our journey to enhance Muscat’s hospitality offering. voco’s blend of informal charm and global quality perfectly complements the dynamic spirit of Al Mouj.”

Since its 2018 debut, voco has become IHG’s fastest-growing premium brand, with a presence in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Known for its bold style and unique touches, voco offers the individuality of independent hotels with the reassurance of a global name. Once open, voco Al Mouj Muscat will join a global roster of over 100 open voco hotels and a strong pipeline of future properties.

