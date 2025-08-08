IHG expands to Maroochydore

IHG Hotels & Resorts and Felix Capital have just announced updated plans for a significant new development on Ocean Street in the heart of the Sunshine Coast: Crowne Plaza Maroochydore. Construction is expected to begin in early 2026 with a target opening in 2028.

Matt Tripolone, IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director, Australasia and Pacific, said, “We worked closely with Felix Capital to reimagine this opportunity, thinking strategically about the elements that will create the best outcome for the hotel and the Sunshine Coast region.”

What to expect

Crowne Plaza Maroochydore will feature 180 guest rooms alongside more than 770 square meters (8,288 square feet) of premium, flexible meeting and event space, including a 600-square-meter (6,458-square-foot) ballroom. The hotel will also include a 30-meter (323-foot) pool and spa, wellness retreat, gym, sauna, and basement parking across two levels.

Food and beverage options will include a 210-seat all-day restaurant, a 160-seat signature dining venue, an outdoor poolside bar and lounge, and a lobby bar that will collectively create a destination suited for corporate events, weddings, family getaways, and local gatherings.

A bigger vision for the Sunshine Coast

The project has been reimagined from the original voco Maroochydore concept to better meet the region’s rapidly growing demand for high-quality conference and event facilities.

“The response to our original vision was overwhelmingly positive, and securing additional land gave us the chance to think bigger,” said Michael Maroun, Director at Felix Capital. “We’re confident this hotel will not only attract events and activations to the Sunshine Coast but also elevate the broader visitor experience and boost the region’s appeal as a year-round destination.”

With more than 2,400 additional hotel rooms needed by 2032 to support the region’s growth, this project will play a key role in meeting future demand. The expanded Ocean Street area will support tourism, business travel, and a year-round calendar of events, contributing to the local economy. It also marks the second collaboration between IHG and Felix Capital, following the 2024 signing of Holiday Inn & Suites Caloundra, scheduled to open in 2030.