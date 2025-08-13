IHG expands Holiday Inn in Nepal

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a management agreement with Hotel Eastern Nepal Pvt Ltd for the development of Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dhulabari in Southeastern Nepal. Set to open in 2026, the new development highlights IHG’s dedication to expanding in high-potential Southwest Asian markets.

The signing marks the second partnership between IHG and Hotel Eastern Nepal Pvt Ltd, following the successful launch of Holiday Inn Resort Kathmandu Budhanilkantha.

Commenting on the announcement, Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South-West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “Building on the successful launch of Holiday Inn Resort Kathmandu Budhanilkantha with our partners, the new signing in Dhulabari is a testament to the trust, alignment, and shared vision we have established together.”

Gateway to Eastern Nepal

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dhulabari, located in the key town of Dhulabari in Jhapa District, Southeast Nepal, is set to enhance the region’s hospitality offering. The hotel will feature:

99 well-appointed rooms and suites

An all-day dining outlet and rooftop dining option

A banquet hall and fitness center

Ample parking for guests

Positioned near the Nepal-India border at Kakarvitta and close to Chandragadi Domestic Airport, the hotel will offer convenient access for both domestic and international travelers. It is also just a scenic 15 km drive from the Pathibhara Devi Temple, one of Eastern Nepal’s most revered pilgrimage destinations.

Speaking on behalf of the ownership, Binita Thapa Khadka, Chairperson, Hotel Eastern Nepal Ltd, said, “We are proud to expand our partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts with the addition of a second hotel. Our experience of working with IHG for Holiday Inn Resort Kathmandu Budhanilkantha affirmed IHG’s operational excellence and brand value, making this next project a natural step forward.”

Modern design, flexible spaces

As IHG’s largest and fastest-growing brand with over 3,200 hotels globally, Holiday Inn Express is designed to offer a smart, simple, and engaging stay. Tailored to the needs of today’s travelers, the brand features streamlined services, modern and functional design, and comfortable, flexible spaces.

With the introduction of its Generation 5 concept, Holiday Inn Express continues to lead in value-driven, modern, and experiential hospitality.