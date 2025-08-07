Search

IHG celebrates 1M rooms globally

Hotel Indigo Hainan Clear Water Bay © IHG
IHG Hotels & Resorts celebrates surpassing one million open rooms worldwide, marking a major milestone for the global hospitality leader

All of us here at THP extend our warmest congratulations to IHG Hotels & Resorts on a remarkable milestone: surpassing one million open rooms worldwide. Announced just today, this outstanding achievement reflects the strength and global appeal of IHG’s diverse brand portfolio and the growing demand for its offerings across key markets.

Elie Maalouf, CEO of IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “Reaching one million rooms reflects the deep trust and confidence our guests, owners, and investors place in IHG and our brands. We’re all excited about the many more special moments our hotels will be a part of in the years ahead.”

One million rooms

IHG’s growth has been driven by a strong global strategy, a booming travel sector, and an expanding portfolio that now includes 20 brands across more than 100 countries. Key to this expansion is IHG One Rewards and innovative tech that helps deliver more choice and better experiences for guests and hotel owners.

voco Malta © IHG

Reaching one million open rooms is more than a number—it reflects the millions of real moments happening daily across IHG’s 6,700+ hotels, from family reunions and business deals to weddings, global events, and everything in between.

For hotel suppliers and hospitality industry experts, one million open rooms also means one million opportunities—times thousands of hotels. From linens and lighting to tech and toiletries, the demand for high-quality, reliable products has never been higher. (Better stock up on sample kits!)

Global growth and recent highlights

IHG is maintaining strong momentum in 2025, opening more rooms in the first half of the year than ever before. Key milestones include 4,000 open hotels in the US, the 800th hotel in Greater China as it marks 50 years in the region, and record openings and signings across EMEAA. With a pipeline of over 2,200 hotels, IHG is set to keep growing in high-potential markets worldwide.

Recent notable openings:

  • Kimpton Mas Olas Resort & Spa, Mexico | A tranquil eco-luxury retreat in Todos Santos featuring 103 guest rooms, 12 oceanfront villas, and a 25,000-square-foot spa (2,322-square-meter), as well as locally inspired dining.
  • Holiday Inn Kyoto Gojo, Japan | Marks the brand’s return to Kyoto with 183 modern rooms, a Japanese public bath with city views, and the family-friendly Kids Stay and Eat Free program.
  • voco Malta | A chic, sustainable urban stay in the heart of St. Julian’s, complete with a rooftop pool, spa, and one-of-a-kind cuisine.
  • Hotel Indigo Hainan Clear Water Bay, China | Celebrates local maritime culture through 174 guest rooms, stylish design, local cuisine, and immersive guest experiences tied to the surrounding community.
Kimpton Mas Olas Resort & Spa © IHG

With celebrated brands like InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton, Holiday Inn, and Six Senses, IHG’s one million rooms milestone showcases the remarkable variety and growing global influence of its portfolio.

Chains
MGM Vegas

MGM CEO sees Las Vegas rebound in 2026

byMakenzie Huff | 06 Aug 2025 |
MGM Resorts remains optimistic about Las Vegas recovery in 2026, citing strong events, improved bookings, and resilient luxury demand...
Read More
Chains
Italian trio for Emblems

Italian trio for Emblems

byChris Bown | 06 Aug 2025 |
Accor's new collection brand, Emblems Collection, is growing fast and has signed a three property deal to add hotels in Italy...
Read More
Chains
Four Seasons to open in Mumbai’s Worli

Four Seasons to open in Mumbai’s Worli

byMakenzie Huff | 05 Aug 2025 |
Mumbai’s newest luxury residence at Four Seasons Private Residences features exclusive homes, world-class amenities, and direct access to the renovated Four Seasons Hotel...
Read More

Highlights

