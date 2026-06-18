IHG Brings Vignette Collection to London’s Canary Wharf

IHG Hotels & Resorts is heading to Canary Wharf. The company has signed Canary Riverside Plaza as a Vignette Collection property, which is the brand’s first London address and a great step forward in IHG’s push to grow its luxury portfolio in gateway cities.

The 142-room hotel, developed with Yianis Group, is expected to open in summer 2026. Guests will get Thames views, a restaurant and bar, meeting space for up to 200 people, and access to a health club and spa next door.

Why Canary Wharf Makes Sense

Canary Wharf might not be the first neighborhood that comes to mind for a luxury lifestyle hotel, but the logic is straightforward. It’s one of London’s densest concentrations of corporate demand and is well connected to the rest of the city and to international airports. As the district continues to expand beyond pure finance, a hotel with genuine character fits the direction of travel.

For IHG, it’s also a first. The company has 384 hotels across the UK and Ireland, but this marks its debut in Canary Wharf.

A Brand Built on Individuality

Vignette Collection is IHG’s conversion brand, launched in 2021. The idea is simple: independent hotels keep their name and personality but gain access to IHG’s distribution and loyalty platform. It’s a model that has quickly been gaining traction. The brand has already passed the halfway mark to its ten-year target of 100 hotels, with 34 open and 45 more in the pipeline.

That conversion-led approach is increasingly defining IHG’s growth strategy in the UK. In the first quarter of 2026, 74% of openings and every single signing in the UK and Ireland came from conversions.

Concerning the Yianis Group partnership, the two companies previously announced InterContinental Manchester together, and the relationship looks set to keep producing. John Christodoulou, Yianis Group’s Chairman, noted that the brand’s emphasis on preserving a property’s individual identity was a key part of its appeal.

For independent hotel owners and industry players watching from the sidelines, that pitch is becoming harder to ignore. Global reach, a loyalty program, and no requirement to strip out what makes your property distinctive . . . it’s a compelling offer in a competitive market.