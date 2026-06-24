IHG Brings HUALUXE to Taiwan

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed its first HUALUXE property in Taiwan, partnering again with Fullon Hotels & Resorts to bring the brand to Taipei. The 199-room hotel is expected to open in 2026 and will sit in the city’s historic Dalongdong neighborhood, next to Yuanshan MRT Station. It’s a location with plenty going on: the Taipei Confucius Temple, Dalongdong Baoan Temple, and the Dadaocheng district are all nearby.

The two companies have worked together before. Their previous collaboration produced voco Chiayi, and this signing suggests the relationship is developing into something more ongoing. IHG has been in Taiwan since 2008, when it opened Holiday Inn Express Taoyuan, and now operates 17 hotels across 8 brands in the market.

A Brand Built Around Culture

HUALUXE launched in 2012 as IHG’s answer to a gap in the market for a premium brand rooted in cultural sensibility. It now has 27 open hotels and another 20 in the pipeline globally. Taipei is its first address in Taiwan. The brand leans into tea, dining, and social rituals as part of the guest experience. For Dalongdong, that approach seems like a reasonable fit given the neighborhood’s heritage character and street-level energy.

Daniel Aylmer, IHG’s CEO for Greater China, pointed to Taipei’s mix of business demand, international connectivity, and cultural depth as the draw. It’s a fair summary of why the city works for a brand like HUALUXE, which needs a location with enough going on culturally to give the experience genuine grounding.

What to Expect

Details on the hotel’s design and full offer are still to come ahead of the 2026 opening. What’s confirmed is the location, the room count, and the brand positioning. Fullon, for its part, brings established operational experience in the Taiwan market, which matters when the brand promise rests heavily on service quality and local character.

IHG’s Taiwan portfolio now spans luxury, lifestyle, premium, and essentials segments. Adding HUALUXE fills in the premium cultural tier, which had been absent from the local lineup. For suppliers and developers watching the market, it’s another sign that Taiwan’s hospitality sector is attracting serious brand investment at the upper end.