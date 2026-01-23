IHG Adds New Hotels Across Greater China

IHG Hotels & Resorts is set to expand its portfolio across Greater China in 2026, responding to evolving guest expectations and shifting travel patterns. With more travelers seeking both short urban escapes and immersive longer stays, IHG aims to match these trends through targeted, high-quality openings across multiple city tiers and travel occasions.

Strengthening Presence Across Diverse Destinations

Daniel Aylmer, CEO of IHG Greater China, emphasized the region’s importance: “Greater China remains one of IHG’s most important and dynamic markets globally. We will continue to advance our growth with a diverse brand portfolio and strong local operating expertise, delivering high-quality hotels that meet the needs of different locations, occasions, and guest segments.”

Currently, IHG operates 13 brands in Greater China, with more than 1,400 hotels open or in the pipeline across over 200 cities. The pace and scale of new hotel openings across the region are also reshaping demand patterns and collaboration opportunities across the broader hotel supply chain.

Regional and Market Diversity

In the first half of 2026, IHG will introduce a range of new properties that highlight its varied brand lineup and local adaptability. The TFT Chongqing Vignette Collection will open in the city’s urban center, enhancing IHG’s luxury presence in Southwest China. Other openings include InterContinental Huzhou South Taihu, Atwell Hefei Downtown, Holiday Inn Resort Ningbo Ninghai, Holiday Inn Jinan Daming Lake, and Holiday Inn Express Nanjing Confucius Temple.

IHG’s development strategy continues to move beyond tier-one cities, with new hotels extending into emerging tier-two destinations to meet growing travel demand. These properties cater to diverse travel occasions while incorporating each location’s distinct character.

Local Connection and Purposeful Stays

Several upcoming hotels reflect IHG’s focus on connecting travelers to local culture and setting. InterContinental Taipei and Holiday Inn Shanghai Tourism Zone, located near major entertainment and leisure hubs, will cater to family and short-stay guests. THE ONE Shanghai Downtown Vignette Collection and Kimpton Shanghai 9 Tree Art Center will offer refined stays for travelers seeking urban energy or cultural retreats.

In addition, Palm Springs Hotel Chengdu Vignette Collection, Hotel Indigo Chongqing Chaotianmen, and voco Beijing Temple of Heaven showcase how IHG integrates local storytelling into design. Each property expresses its regional identity, from Sichuan craftsmanship to Chongqing’s layered landscapes and Beijing’s cultural heritage, offering guests a sense of place that feels both genuine and personal.