IHCL to invest $1 billion, double hotel portfolio by 2030

Taj Mahal © Shan Elahi / Unsplash
Indian Hotels Company Limited is set to invest nearly Rs 6,000 crore ($1 billion) over the next five years to expand its portfolio to 700 hotels and 70,000 rooms

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), the hospitality arm of the Tata Group, has announced a significant expansion drive with an investment of nearly ₹6,000 crore ($1 billion) over the next five years. The goal: to double its portfolio to 700 hotels and increase its total room count to 70,000 by FY2030.

At the company’s 124th annual general meeting, IHCL Chairman N. Chandrasekaran outlined the strategy, which includes both organic growth and acquisitions. “Considering a capital expenditure of ₹1,200 crore every year, we are looking at almost $1 billion for the next five years,” he told shareholders.

Currently, IHCL operates more than 232 hotels across its brands—Taj, Vivanta, Ginger, Gateway, and SeleQtions—with a total portfolio of 350 properties.

Expansion strategy and boutique focus

As part of this growth plan, IHCL is exploring acquisitions in the boutique hotel space. One key target is Tree of Life Resorts & Hotels, with which IHCL already has a strategic alliance. The boutique chain includes 16 properties, primarily located in scenic hill destinations such as Mussoorie, Dharamshala, and Manali.

Additional highlights of IHCL’s expansion strategy include:

  • A shift in asset-light operations, aiming for a long-term balance of 35–40% owned hotels, with the remaining portfolio managed under contracts
  • The development of a new ₹2,500 crore luxury hotel in Mumbai, next to the Taj Land’s End, featuring 250 keys
  • Plans to introduce new brands alongside growth across existing ones

IHCL’s plans mirror broader trends in India’s hospitality sector, with global players like Marriott also scaling up aggressively. Marriott’s pipeline includes 270 hotels and a room count set to reach 50,000 by FY30, positioning India as its third-largest market globally.

