IHCL Portfolio Climbs to 615 Hotels

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has announced that its portfolio now totals 615 hotels, supported by an industry-leading pipeline of 255 hotels. The company continues to progress under its Accelerate 2030 strategy, centered on portfolio growth, brand diversification, and an asset-light model.

Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President – Real Estate & Development, said, “In line with Accelerate 2030, IHCL has broadened its brandscape with the acquisition of a controlling stake in Atmantan, marking our entry into the integrated wellness space. We have also entered definitive agreements to acquire a 51 per cent stake in Brij, a boutique experiential leisure offering.”

Recent Growth Across IHCL Brands

The third quarter saw key signings and openings across multiple IHCL brands. Taj continued to expand its footprint within India and internationally, while other brands strengthened their presence in key markets.

Some of the recent developments include:

Taj: Strengthened presence in Bengaluru and NCR, expanded in Sri Lanka, and debuted in Egypt.

Gateway, Tree of Life, and Ginger: New signings in Bengaluru, Panheli, Nashik, Gurugram, and Ahmedabad.

Taj in Bhutan : Debuted with hotels in Paro and Phobjika.

: Debuted with hotels in Paro and Phobjika. SeleQtions: Added new properties in Mandawa, Nadiad, and Varanasi.

Brij : Opened in Bandhavgarh.

: Opened in Bandhavgarh. Tree of Life : Expanded in Sariska.

: Expanded in Sariska. Vivanta and Ginger: Added locations in Cochin, Ekta Nagar, Ahmedabad, and Gurugram.

On Track for Accelerate 2030 Goals

With these additions, IHCL’s operating portfolio has reached 360 hotels, comprising more than 32,000 rooms across diverse destinations and brands. The company remains on track to meet its target of 700 hotels under the Accelerate 2030 vision, reinforcing IHCL’s leadership in the Indian hospitality sector while continuing to grow across both domestic and international markets.