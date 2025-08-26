Hyatt signs first Unbound Collection in Thailand

Hyatt has signed two hotels to launch its Unbound Collection in Thailand, with the first expected to open in late 2026.

The first is the Barai Hua Hin, a 90 room resort property to sit on a beachfront location alongside the existing Hyatt Regency Hua Hin. It will major on wellness, with a spa featuring 18 treatment rooms, plus eight residential spa suites. The hotel will operate under a management agreement with the Chai Talay Hotel Company.

A new landmark for the city skyline

The second addition will be the Narai Hotel in Bangkok’s Silom district. A 250 room property, it will open in 2028. The hotel will be one of two designed in the new Lantern Quarter by Heatherwick Studios, reimagining the site of the city’s historic original Narai Hotel.

The development will feature buildings taking their styling cues from traditional Asian lanterns, adding novelty to the city skyline. At ground level, a restored canal will pass through a public plaza with a canopy of greenery.

Hotel guests will have a choice of restaurants, one of which will be on the roof level, plus a pool and fitness facilities. The location puts them close to the city’s embassies, a metro station and leisure offerings along the Chao Phraya river.

The Unbound Collection is one of a growing range of so-called collection brands, which allow independently owned, distinctive hotel properties to join one of the major brand families. This means the hotel can enjoy the group’s marketing and distribution strength, and participation in a loyalty programme, without the need to meet strict brand standards at the property level.

At Hyatt, Unbound seeks to bring together hotels that have a story to tell. That might be an interesting past, perhaps its architectural merit, or some other aspect that delivers an extra experience tot the guest’s stay.

“We are proud to announce these plans to introduce The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Thailand with two distinctive properties in Hua Hin and Bangkok,” said David Udell, group president for Asia Pacific at Hyatt. “This marks an exciting chapter in our brand growth in the country and the Asia Pacific region.”

A growing pipeline in Thailand

Currently, Hyatt has 15 hotels open in Thailand, representing seven of its brands. It has additional active pipeline projects in the country including the Andaz One Bangkok, which is set to open later in 2025. A 244 room luxury hotel, it is part of another dynamic, integrated development in the city, named One Bangkok.

Also under way is Hyatt House Bangkok Asoke, a 264 room property expected to open in late 2026. It will join the Hyatt group’s expanding presence in the city, which includes a hotel under its recently acquired Standard brand, offering a lifestyle option that has been welcoming guests in Bangkok since 2022.