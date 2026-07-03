Hyatt Regency Heads to Downtown Tucson

Tucson is getting its first Hyatt Regency. The hotel, set to open in late 2027, will sit right next to the Tucson Convention Center, the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, and the Tucson Arena. Hyatt is teaming up with local firms HSL Properties and Desert Hospitality Management on the project, which was announced this week.

The plan is for 291 rooms and suites, a big ballroom, and about 22,000 square feet of meeting space. There’s also a fitness center and a pool area getting a refresh. Nothing here is small-scale.

Hyatt Regency and Events

The interesting part isn’t really the room count. It’s what a Hyatt Regency does for a city’s ability to compete for events.

Meeting planners tend to book brands they know will handle logistics well: catering, breakout rooms, AV, the works. Hyatt Regency is built for exactly that kind of business. Adding one next to Tucson’s convention center gives planners a reason to consider the city for conferences that might otherwise skip it for Phoenix or Scottsdale.

That’s a real gap Tucson has had. Downtown hasn’t had a full-service, brand-name convention hotel of this size before. Groups looking to book both a headquarters hotel and a convention center in walking distance had limited options. This closes that gap.

A Bet on Downtown

HSL Properties President Omar Mireles called the project a sign of confidence in Tucson’s growth and framed it as something that could push tourism and development further downtown, not just fill hotel rooms.

That’s worth taking seriously. Convention hotels don’t just host meetings as they tend to pull in restaurants, bars, and retail nearby, since attendees need somewhere to go after the sessions end. A 291-room hotel with a large ballroom sitting downtown is the kind of anchor that can shift foot traffic patterns for blocks around it.

For Hyatt, this also fills in a gap on the map. The company has hotels around Southern Arizona already, but not a Regency-branded property in Tucson itself. Adding one here rounds out its presence in a market it clearly wants a bigger piece of.

The Timeline Question

Late 2027 is still a while off, and construction timelines in the hotel industry have a way of slipping. But if it opens on schedule, it’ll give Tucson a genuine mid-size convention hotel just as the broader group travel market keeps recovering. Furthermore, it’s the perfect time for hotel suppliers to jump in early and get involved.