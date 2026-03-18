Hyatt Expands in Punta Cana

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has entered into a management agreement with Codelpa to develop a new all-inclusive resort, Hyatt Ziva Punta Cana. The property is expected to open in 2029 and will include 650 guestrooms, with an adult-only building alongside family-oriented accommodations. The resort will be located approximately 40 minutes from Punta Cana International Airport.

The agreement follows the debut of Secrets Tides Punta Cana and reflects continued collaboration between Hyatt and Codelpa. Hyatt currently operates 34 hotels in the Dominican Republic, including 32 all-inclusive resorts, totaling nearly 17,000 rooms.

Resort Features and Guest Experience

Hyatt Ziva Punta Cana is planned to offer a range of dining and leisure amenities. The resort will include five specialty restaurants, a buffet, snack bar, coffee parlor, ice cream venue, and a beach club. Six bars and a spa juice bar will also be available.

Wellbeing facilities are expected to include a fitness center, yoga studio, outdoor gym, and a spa with sauna, steam rooms, hammam, hydrotherapy circuit, and relaxation lounge. Additional services will include spa treatments, a beauty parlor, and a bridal suite.

The property will feature five pools, including dedicated adults-only and children’s pools, as well as a water park. Recreational amenities will include tennis and pickleball courts. Family-focused offerings will include a kids club, teens club, mini golf, climbing walls, playgrounds, a ropes course, bowling alley, and fire pits.

Expansion in Punta Cana

The development of Hyatt Ziva Punta Cana is part of Hyatt’s broader expansion strategy in the region. Additional projects in Punta Cana include the planned openings of Hyatt Vivid Punta Cana and Secrets Macao Beach Punta Cana in 2026. As projects like this move through different development phases, timing and visibility remain key for industry stakeholders.

Across its Inclusive Collection portfolio, Hyatt operates more than 150 resorts with over 55,000 rooms throughout Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe.