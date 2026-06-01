Hard Rock Breaks New Ground in Brazil

Hard Rock International and Mundo Planalto have officially celebrated the groundbreaking of Hard Rock Hotel Gramado, marking a major step forward in the development of a new hospitality project in Gramado, one of Brazil’s leading leisure destinations.

The ceremony was held at the future hotel site and brought together company executives, local authorities, business partners, and members of the local community. A reception followed at Hard Rock Cafe Gramado.

New Hotel Planned for Gramado

Hard Rock Hotel Gramado is designed to bring the brand’s mix of hospitality, music, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences to the region. The development is expected to include 858 guestrooms, restaurants, a coffee shop, bars, a spa, retail space, leisure areas, music-focused amenities, modern technology, and meeting facilities.

Key planned features at a glance:

858 guestrooms in total

Multiple dining and bar options

Spa and leisure facilities

Retail space

Three ballrooms and breakout rooms

Music-inspired experiences and technology

Partnership Supports Growth in Brazil

The project is being developed in partnership with Mundo Planalto. The company is responsible for the development, construction, commercialization, and management of the fractional ownership model. Under this model, buyers purchase ownership fractions that provide access to accommodation and shared vacation experiences.

Hard Rock International will contribute its global brand standards and is expected to operate the hotel after construction is completed.

According to John Rees, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations at Hard Rock International, the project reflects the company’s long-term commitment to Brazil and its confidence in the country as a destination for hospitality and entertainment. He said the hotel will reflect the Hard Rock brand while also celebrating the unique character of Gramado and the Serra Gaúcha region.

José Roberto Nunes, CEO of Mundo Planalto, said the project combines the flexibility of a vacation club with the international standards and entertainment-focused atmosphere of the Hard Rock brand. He added that the development is designed to create long-term value for tourism, investors, and the local community.

Expected Benefits for the Region

The future resort is planned to reflect Gramado’s architectural style and mountain lifestyle. It will combine accommodation, wellness, gastronomy, leisure, and entertainment in a setting aligned with the destination’s premium tourism market.

The project is also expected to support the local economy through job creation and tourism growth, further strengthening Gramado’s position as one of Brazil’s most sought-after leisure destinations.