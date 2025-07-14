Hyatt builds Asia Pacific pipeline

Hyatt Hotels is focusing on growing its luxury and lifestyle brands across Asia Pacific, having signed approaching 90 hotels into its pipeline across the region.

Within this roster of properties that will launch within the next five years, is the first property in the region for the Thompson Hotels brand. And the group’s Andaz, Park Hyatt and recently added The Standard brands will all see expansion and new market entries around Asia Pacific.

Autumn and winter of 2025 will see the launch of the first properties in this wave of openings. In Malaysia, the first Park Hyatt hotel will open in Kuala Lumpur, promising guests simply the best views of the city as it occupies the top floors of the tallest tower in the region, Merdeka 118.

Standard International, a group acquired by Hyatt in 2024, is now enjoying the benefit of greater growth momentum for its brands, and that will be seen with the launch of The Standard Pattaya Na Jomtien, a 161 room hotel overlooking the beach in the Thai resort destination. With its own beach club, promising a 1960s inspired theme, the hotel will also feature an oceanfront pool.

Two hotels are upcoming in Shanghai, with the first of these being Mumian Shanghai Expo, a hotel signed to Hyatt’s Unbound Collection. It will be just ahead of the launch of Thompson Shanghai Expo, the brand’s first outing in the Asia Pacific region. The aim will be to set the property as an ideal base for guests the company defines as “culture-savvy travellers”.

In Tokyo, the Park Hyatt will open for guests following a 17 month closure for refurbishment. Originally launched in 1994, the property has gained a strong reputation in the city, and so its upgrading will add modern touches to its 200 rooms and suites, while restoring key elements in the main hotel, retaining the look and feel that many have come to love.

Other late 2025 openings include the KYLN Hotel Suzhou, which will operate as part of JdV by Hyatt, as well as two Andaz branded hotels. These are Andaz One Bangkok, and Andaz Shanghai ITC, which will be in the city’s Xujiahui district.

Into 2026, and the first opening on the roster will be Park Hyatt Phu Quoc. Located on the coast of Vietnam’s largest island, the resort property will be just 30 minutes from the airport. Facilities will include two pools, a spa, and kids’ club under the Camp Hyatt brand.

In the second quarter of 2026, the Andaz brand will be launched in Australia, with the opening of Andaz Gold Coast. Part of the Star Gold Coast integrate resort, it is being developed jointly by Str Entertainment and partners Far East Consortium and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises. The hotel’s 202 rooms will occupy floors six to 21 of a 65 storey tower, promising great views for guests.