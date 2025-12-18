Holiday Inn introduces next-generation brand and marks 50 years

IHG Hotels & Resorts has concluded Holiday Inn’s year-long celebration of its 50th anniversary in Greater China with the release of the Greater China 50th-Anniversary Commemorative Brand Book and the introduction of Holiday Inn’s next-generation brand evolution.

Holiday Inn was the first international hotel brand introduced by IHG to Greater China. Since the opening of Holiday Inn Golden Mile Hong Kong in 1975, the brand has grown alongside the region’s hospitality industry and changing traveler expectations. Today, Holiday Inn has more than 250 hotels open and in the pipeline across Greater China.

Daniel Aylmer, CEO of IHG Greater China, said, “The introduction of the next-generation Holiday Inn presents a more vibrant, contemporary expression of the brand and marks the beginning of a dynamic new phase.”

Marking 50 years in greater China

To commemorate the milestone, Holiday Inn rolled out a series of anniversary initiatives throughout the year. These activities highlighted the brand’s long-standing connection with guests, colleagues, and hotel owners, while reinforcing its position in the region.

Key anniversary initiatives included:

The appointment of actress Cecilia Yip as Holiday Inn’s Brand Ambassador

Short films inspired by real guest stories

A nationwide themed exhibition tour and hotel-based interactive experiences

The launch of the 50th-Anniversary Commemorative Brand Book

Holiday Inn Unveiled Greater China 50th-Anniversary Commemorative Brand Book © IHG

The next-generation Holiday Inn

Alongside the anniversary celebrations, Holiday Inn introduced its next-generation brand positioning under the proposition “The Brighter Side of Travel.” This evolution includes updates to product design and guest experience, such as refreshed staff uniforms, updated service rituals centered on the brand’s signature smile, and the rollout of the Holiday Inn 3.0 product.

The next-generation design focuses on connection, with reimagined lobby lounges, upgraded guestrooms, smart controls, and family-friendly layouts. Sustainable materials and local cultural elements are incorporated throughout, reflecting both the brand’s heritage and its forward-looking approach.