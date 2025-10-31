Handwritten Collection expands in Europe

Following a string of new openings, Accor’s Handwritten Collection now has a substantial presence across Europe adding up to more than 30 properties.

The collection brand offers Accor guests and loyalty programme members the opportunity to stay in a series of individual properties, curated on the basis of their warmth, strong personality and the input of passionate owners and hosts. With the latest additions in Belgium, France, Hungary and the Netherlands, the choice continues to broaden.

A collection brand with resonance

“Handwritten Collection is a brand that resonates strongly with both guests and owners, thanks to its distinctive identity and ease of integration,” said Philippe Bijaoui, chief development officer for PME properties across Accor’s Europe & North Africa region. “Its rapid growth — with a global footprint of over 70 hotels open & in the pipeline in barely 2 years — is a testament to the appeal of its concept and the strength of its unique and flexible positioning.”

Handwritten was launched in 2023, and is now growing around the world with more than 70 properties open. Devised in a similar fashion to other collection brands, it allows individual, privately owned hotels to participate in the group’s loyalty programme, while also benefitting from Accor’s global distribution and marketing strength, promising an effective uplift in occupancy and revenues.

In Accor’s home French market, it has recently added the Hotel Faubourg Galant in Paris, located in the city’s Faubourg-Montmartre district. In Lille, the fully renovated Hotel Maison Louise joins the collection, offering 82 rooms in a mix of formats. And in Lyon, the Grand Hotel des Brotteaux has launched, with its 59 rooms set behind a Belle Epoque building facade.

Across other European territories, the collection opened the Maek Hotel in central Antwerp during August. Its 128 rooms each has a sketchbook, with guests encouraged to capture their artistic thoughts. And in Maastricht, the Hotel Maison opened, promising guests fresh crepes cooked at their table every breakfast time.

Hungary is another market where Handwritten Collection is making progress. October saw the opening of You Hotel Budapest, a perfect place for film lovers to stay, with its private cinema. It will soon be joined by the Hotel Lycium, launching in Debrecen with 92 guest rooms.

Pipeline properties include two additions that will launch the Handwritten Collection into new country markets. The Hotel Rathauspark Wien in Austria, and Adorn Tirana in Albania are both expected to open for guest bookings in January 2026.

Growing around the globe

Outside of Europe, the brand is also progressing well in Asia. The Hotel Waterloo in Singapore is about to launch, while in Nha Trang, Vietnam a 113 room hotel will convert to Handwritten before the year end.

In 2027, the brand will launch in Bangkok, when the new build JonoX Sukhumvit 5 opens. Across China, there are plans for the 100 room Handwritten Collection Lijiang. And the brand is also growing on the western side of the region. In Batumi, Georgia, a 197 room new build hotel will complete in autumn 2026, joining the Handwritten Collection from launch.