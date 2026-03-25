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Hakone Highland Hotel | Japan

Explore the reimagined Hakone Highland Hotel in Hakone, set to blend its historic villa character with newly redesigned guest wings and immersive forest surroundings
hotel pipeline Japan

This development is among the many projects we track across the APAC region in our hotel project database, featuring essential information on timelines, stakeholders and specifications, from early planning through construction.

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