Grand Metropolitan Hotels buys Signature Hotels

Grand Metropolitan Hotels, a leading Zurich-based hotel management company, has announced the strategic acquisition of London-based Signature Hotels. The deal marks a major expansion of Grand Metropolitan’s presence in the UK market, with commercial terms remaining undisclosed.

Two companies, shared values

Signature Hotels operates a collection of boutique and upper-midscale properties across London, with two more scheduled to open within the next year. The group is known for its emphasis on individuality, local character, and people-centered hospitality, combining sustainable performance with culture, wellbeing, and social responsibility.

With this acquisition, Grand Metropolitan Hotels strengthens its position in London’s upscale hotel market and enters India—one of the world’s fastest-growing hospitality sectors—where Signature has two projects under development. The partnership brings together two family-led companies with shared values, a long-term outlook, and a commitment to meaningful, guest-focused hospitality.

Martin R. Smura, Founder and Chairman of Grand Metropolitan Hotels, said, “Signature Hotels offers a powerful combination of local credibility and international ambition. London remains one of the most competitive hospitality markets in the world, and Signature’s operational strength, coupled with its ties to India, provides GMH with an immediate and meaningful platform for growth.”

Expanding the portfolio

Ramesh Arora, the current CEO of Signature Hotels Group, will join the Supervisory Board of Grand Metropolitan Hotels following the acquisition. With more than four decades of international experience spanning Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, Arora has received multiple industry honors, including Hotelier of the Year from PATA and the Lifetime Contribution to Hotels and Tourism award from Stardust.

“This partnership brings together two family businesses with aligned values and a shared belief in hospitality as a force for good,” said Ramesh Arora. “By joining GMH, we strengthen our ability to grow internationally while staying true to our purpose of delivering authentic, locally inspired experiences.”

Grand Metropolitan Hotels will incorporate Signature Hotels’ operational and management teams into its existing framework to ensure a smooth transition and maintain a strong emphasis on service excellence. The Signature Hotels name will continue within the GMH portfolio and be developed as a boutique lifestyle label, complementing the group’s growing collection of independent hotel brands.

This acquisition aligns with GMH’s strategy of partnering with purpose-driven, family-operated hotel groups that share its values of people-centered hospitality, sense of place, and long-term sustainability.