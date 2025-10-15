Goa is a hotel development hotspot

The Indian state of Goa is proving to be a tourist hotspot, and hotel groups are looking to add inventory there, as a result.

During the last quarter of 2024, the destination recorded close to 100% occupancy, as inbound flights were filled to capacity. Official figures recorded a 22% growth in tourist arrivals for the full year. Into 2025, the destination recorded almost 5.5 million visitors in the first half of the year, with more than 1 million arrivals in January alone.

A strong pipeline

Consultant Horwath HTL, in its India market report, noted hotels in Goa enjoyed a 2.4% uplift in revpar during 2024, a lower level than that enjoyed in previous years. In part, this was due to strong new supply, with around 2,000 rooms added in the previous two years.

In its annual India market report, Horwath notes Goa has the best beaches in India: ” Everyone wanting to see the sea and beaches goes to Goa.” However, it warns that there are issues around behaviour, and over tourism.

The Goa market features just over 10,000 rooms in the luxury, upper upscale and upper midscale segments. The consultants report that those luxury properties enjoyed an average 70.5% occupancy in 2024, their best performance in the last decade, while revpar of INR11,500 was the best ever for Goa.

Vikram Puri, managing director of operator Archer Hospitality, told the Times of India that the market is highly attractive: “I would love to have five hotels in Goa, there is that much potential for upscale luxury hotels, which are boutique.” He said Archer is looking at both acquisitions and management contracts for growth.

Among recent additions to the region’s hotel stock is Gateway Goa, Palolem, recently launched by the Indian Hotels Company as its 250th hotel. It is one of 19 hotels in the Goa region operated by the group or in its development pipeline, and has 160 rooms plus a rooftop bistro offering great food and stunning views.

The group has plans for further growth in Goa, recently signing a Vivanta branded hotel in Anjuna. A greenfield development, it will have 110 rooms. The move follows a commitment made early in 2025 to add a SeleQtions branded hotel in the same destination. The latter is a conversion project, onboarding an intimate resort with just 51 rooms.

Big brands add in Goa

In July 2025, Hyatt announced plans for Hyatt Centric Anjuna Goa, a 150 room hotel to open in 2027. The property is already under construction, and will be managed by Nile Hospitality. In the heart of Anjuna, the hotel is owned by Deventure Hotel and Resorts Private.

Accor, too, is growing its presence in India, and that includes adding hotels in Goa. Fairmont Goa Shiroda, planned for opening in 2030, will have its own beachfront, being set in 56 acres of gardens. This will be a dual branded project, alongside a Raffles hotel, with the pair offering a total of 400 rooms for guests, alongside a roster of luxury amenities.