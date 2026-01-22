Geberit AquaClean @Seehotel Wiesler: Tradition embraces innovation

The Seehotel Wiesler has been focusing on environmental responsibility since the 1980s. Today, the Wiesler family is continuing this tradition with the Inara Suites: a modern timber apartment building that is an addition to the 4-star superior hotel’s offering. The four stylish suites offer guests the highest level of comfort, with 42 to 48 square metres of living space and bathrooms.

The new building is designed in line with the principles of the circular economy, making use of low-emission materials and durable building services. The Seehotel has relied on Geberit for years, forming a partnership that stands for quality and reliability.

Focus on comfort and hygiene

In the bathrooms of the Inara Suites, the Geberit AquaClean Alba shower toilet ensures gentle cleaning with water. The WhirlSpray shower technology, rimless ceramics and TurboFlush flushing technology guarantee hygiene and easy maintenance, which is crucial for hotels. The QuickRelease function allows the toilet seat and lid to be removed quickly, and the Geberit Home app makes descaling easy. ‘The AquaClean gives our guests a sense of well-being and helps us to achieve our goals,’ says Anna Wiesler.

Long-standing partnership

The Wiesler family values the personal exchange with Geberit as well as the technical quality of its products. ‘You can tell that the products reflect the passion of the people behind them,’ says Fabian Wiesler.

Learn more about AquaClean Alba.