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Forest Group launches popular curtain track system in new colours taupe and antique

Image © Forest Group (Nederland) B.V.
Forest Group introduces two new colours for the DS® Design curtain track: taupe and antique. Created to give professionals more freedom when matching curtain tracks with today’s interior materials and colour palettes.

Forest Group continues to innovate within their curtain track system assortment. Their latest development is the introduction of two new colours for their popular DS® Design curtain track: taupe and antique.

Image © Forest Group (Nederland) B.V.
Image © Forest Group (Nederland) B.V.

These colours make it easier for professionals to match the track with contemporary materials and colour palettes. With the additions, the DS® curtain track is available in eight colours: white, matt white, grey, taupe, anthracite, antique, black and matt black. This extensive range ensures the system can be easily integrated into a wide variety of interior settings.

The DS® Design System is known for its slim, rounded profile, smooth operation and high-quality finish. With the addition of taupe and antique, the DS® track responds to the growing demand for warmer, more natural tones in interior design. Read more about the DS® Design curtain track.

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Forest Group is a leading company in the field of curtain track systems and window coverings.

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