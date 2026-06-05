Forest Group launches popular curtain track system in new colours taupe and antique

Forest Group continues to innovate within their curtain track system assortment. Their latest development is the introduction of two new colours for their popular DS® Design curtain track: taupe and antique.

Image © Forest Group (Nederland) B.V.



These colours make it easier for professionals to match the track with contemporary materials and colour palettes. With the additions, the DS® curtain track is available in eight colours: white, matt white, grey, taupe, anthracite, antique, black and matt black. This extensive range ensures the system can be easily integrated into a wide variety of interior settings.

The DS® Design System is known for its slim, rounded profile, smooth operation and high-quality finish. With the addition of taupe and antique, the DS® track responds to the growing demand for warmer, more natural tones in interior design. Read more about the DS® Design curtain track.