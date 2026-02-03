Search

Forest Group introduces recessed curtain track for hotel interiors

Image © Stefania Giorgi
A new recessed curtain track by Forest Group is changing how hotel interiors are designed. The CS® Recess integrates seamlessly into the ceiling, supporting minimalist concepts while offering greater flexibility for architects and interior designers.

Hotel rooms are often designed down to the smallest detail. Yet one element frequently remains visible: the curtain track. In many newly built en renovated hotels, where minimalism and clean lines dominate the interior concept, drapery hardware can disrupt the intended vision. This has led to a growing interest in recessed curtain track solutions that integrate seamlessly into the ceiling.

New CS® Recess curtain track

Forest Group recently introduced the CS® Recess, a recessed curtain track developed specifically for the demands of the hospitality environment. It is designed to carry heavy curtains and withstand the intensive use in hotels. The system responds to the operational reality of hotel rooms where reliability and durability are essential alongside aesthetics.

What makes the track unique?

A key feature of the CS® Recess is the specially developed end cap system. This allows carriers to be added or removed even after the track has been installed in the ceiling. For installers, this simplifies adjustments and servicing without requiring ceiling work.

In addition, the CS® Recess can be bent with a radius of 20 cm, enabling use in corners. This opens additional design possibilities for architects and interior designers.

Image © Forest Group (Nederland) B.V.

The CS® Recess track blends seamlessly with the ceiling, creating a sleek and functional addition to any interior while allowing the curtains to take centre stage. Recessed curtain tracks such as the CS® Recess by Forest demonstrate how functional components can quietly support both design intent and long-term operational performance, without competing for attention in the space.

Learn more about the CS® Recess track or Forest’s whole recess assortment.

